Benin

Benin: Romuald Wadagni changes the frequency of the cabinet meetings.

The government of President Romuald Wadagni held its first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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COUNCIL OF MINISTERS
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Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin
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During this conclave, which took place 24 hours after the new ministers took office, the Beninese government decided that Council meetings will now be held on the first Wednesday of each month.

This measure aims to establish a regular and predictable schedule for conducting state affairs, allowing for better planning of issues and enhanced coordination between ministries.

However, the government can hold extraordinary Cabinet meetings at any time to address urgent matters.

By setting this frequency, the executive aims to provide more visibility to government actions and ensure continuous management of national priorities.

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15:34 Council of Ministers : Benin: Romuald Wadagni changes the frequency of the cabinet meetings.
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15:34 Benin: Romuald Wadagni changes the frequency of the cabinet meetings.