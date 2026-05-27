Market: Barça goes on the offensive for Anthony Gordon

Barcelona has started discussions with Newcastle to try to recruit Anthony Gordon this summer. Highly sought after in Europe, the English winger is also of interest to Arsenal and Bayern Munich, but the Catalan club seems eager to accelerate this process.

Barcelona has ramped up efforts regarding Anthony Gordon and is reportedly already in direct talks with Newcastle for a possible transfer during the summer transfer window. The English winger, who has had impressive performances this season with the Magpies, is also attracting interest from several major European clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club wants to get a head start in this matter. Blaugrana sporting director, Deco, has reportedly traveled to the UK recently to begin negotiations about the player. The Italian journalist also claims that Gordon is particularly attracted to the idea of a transfer to Barça.

“Barcelona is in direct talks with Newcastle regarding Anthony Gordon,” Romano wrote on X. He added, “The player is very interested in this transfer, but other clubs are also in the running.” According to the same source, Bayern Munich as well as several Premier League teams are closely monitoring the situation.





