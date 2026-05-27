LDC: Mikel Arteta confident ahead of the clash Arsenal – PSG

Just a few days before the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Mikel Arteta has shown great ambition regarding Arsenal’s chances of securing the first European title in their history. Freshly named Manager of the Season in the Premier League, the Spanish coach fully believes in his players ahead of the meeting in Budapest.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has been particularly confident before the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, scheduled for Saturday in Budapest. The Gunners will try to clinch the first Champions League title in their history against the reigning European champions, PSG. It’s a highly anticipated match that could allow the London club to conclude an already exceptional season. Crowned Premier League champions last weekend, Arteta was also named Manager of the Season on Monday night, recognizing the work done with Arsenal this year.

When asked during the ceremony about the upcoming final against the Parisian club, the Spanish coach did not hide his ambitions: “We have an incredible opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of our club and we are confident that we will succeed.” He added confidently: “We will go to Budapest with the total belief that, in a few days, we can become champions of Europe.”





