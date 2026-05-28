Organization of work within the government: Romuald Wadagni establishes a 3-level system.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has enacted a profound functional reorganization of the executive by structuring government work around three distinct levels of arbitration and consultation. This new managerial method aims to streamline decision-making processes, enhance the technical maturation of files, and grant greater execution autonomy to sectoral ministries in implementing the seven-year projects.

The backbone of this reform is based on a clear hierarchy of workspaces, designed to relieve the administration of political burdens and enhance operational monitoring. The system is now structured around targeted bodies, a reinforced interministerial filter, and a recalibrated final validation space.

Three complementary instances to optimize public action

The first operational level of this functioning charter will rely on the regular holding of Cabinet Councils. These thematic meetings will directly involve the Head of State or the strategic structures of the presidency with the sectoral ministers concerned with specific files, allowing for direct and agile arbitration on urgent management issues.

Upstream, the second pivot of this architecture is constituted by the Interministerial Committee, a cross-cutting coordination body that will now meet bi-monthly, specifically on the first and third Mondays of each month. This framework will have the mission to filter, harmonize, and technically validate draft texts before any political orientation.

Finally, at the top of this organizational pyramid, the Council of Ministers now acts as the final and solemn validation body. In this logic of rationalizing administrative time, its ordinary frequency becomes monthly, scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month, while the Head of State retains the prerogative to convene extraordinary sessions if republican imperatives require it.