Cotonou: a ghetto dismantled in Vodjè during a police operation

An operation conducted by the elements of the 11th arrondissement police station in Cotonou led to the dismantling of a ghetto in the Vodjè neighborhood.

The intervention took place on Monday, May 25, 2026, in a swampy area of the locality, known to be difficult to access, and resulted in the seizure of psychotropic products as well as the arrest of a suspect.

On site, law enforcement discovered a significant quantity of Indian hemp in various forms, including substances already packaged for distribution. Equipment used for the preparation and consumption of narcotics was also found, indicating a structured operation at the site.

According to security sources, several individuals were present at the location at the time of the intervention. Taking advantage of the terrain’s layout and dense vegetation, the majority managed to escape into the surrounding brush.

One man, visibly under the influence of narcotics, was nevertheless subdued and placed in police custody.

Police authorities indicate that investigations are ongoing to identify the other occupants of the site and dismantle the networks linked to this illegal activity.