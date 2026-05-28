LDC: “They are hard to beat,” Harry Kane announces a close clash between PSG and Arsenal.

As the Champions League final approaches between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Harry Kane highlighted the difficulty of the challenge facing the Gunners. The Bayern Munich striker emphasized the strength of the Parisian club while acknowledging the progress made by Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared his analysis ahead of the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, emphasizing the strength of the reigning champions. The Gunners will be looking to secure the first Champions League title in their history, buoyed by a positive momentum after ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title. Meanwhile, PSG comes in as reigning European champions with a clear ambition to defend their trophy, a significant challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harry Kane emphasized the difficulty of the Parisian challenge while recognizing Arsenal’s growth this season: “PSG is obviously the reigning champion, so they are definitely a tough team to beat. But Arsenal has shown this year that it can be one of the best teams in Europe, that’s for sure.” He added, in a more measured tone: “It will be an interesting final, we’ll see what happens.”