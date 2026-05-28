Benin: report from the Council of Ministers of May 28, 2026

The government of President Romuald Wadagni held its very first Council of Ministers on Thursday, May 28, 2026, since taking office. Several important decisions were made during this meeting, marking the official start of the new executive’s actions.

Report

The inaugural Council of Ministers for the 2026-2033 term met on Thursday, May 28, 2026, under the authority of the President of the Republic, Mr. Romuald WADAGNI.

On this occasion, the Head of State congratulated the appointed members of the Government for serving our country alongside him, while making it clear that their selection should not be seen as a personal privilege or as remuneration for any political commitment; rather, it is an expression of the Nation’s trust which obliges them to resolutely serve all of Benin.

Subsequently, presenting the fundamental principles and major orientations for government action under his leadership, he indicated that the concern for the common good must guide the Government in all decisions to be made, far from partisan or personal considerations; its members are bound by an obligation of exemplary conduct, sobriety, integrity, and solidarity.

Furthermore, the Head of State outlined major priorities for the term, setting a goal of eradicating extreme poverty and significantly reducing poverty; this will particularly involve a more significant regionalization of development so that, in the end, the gaps between municipalities are substantially reduced.

Similarly, he identified the defense and security of our territory as another priority and instructed the Government to work resolutely on this.

Finally, regarding the organization of work, the President explained that the Council of Ministers will now meet in ordinary sessions on a monthly basis, specifically every first Wednesday of the month, which does not exclude extraordinary sessions if needed.

In this context, the inter-ministerial committee will meet bi-monthly, specifically on the first and third Mondays of the month.

It should be noted that between the sessions of the inter-ministerial committee and the Council of Ministers, Cabinet Councils will be held with sectoral ministers on specific themes whenever necessary.

Finally, the Head of State urged the members of the Government to resolutely get to work, with the conviction that through quality work, our country will progress further and the living conditions of the population will increasingly improve.

Made in Cotonou, on May 28, 2026,

The Secretary General of the Government,

Wilson GAKPETOR.