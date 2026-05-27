Market: Julián Alvarez prioritizes Barça

Courtisé by several top European clubs, Julián Alvarez would prefer a transfer to Barça during the next summer transfer window. Despite Arsenal’s interest, the Argentine forward wishes to join the Spanish champions, even though Atlético Madrid is demanding a colossal fee for his departure.

The Atlético Madrid forward, Julián Alvarez, would favor a transfer to FC Barcelona rather than a move to Arsenal in the upcoming summer window. According to information from Marca, the Argentine international reportedly rejected a contract extension proposal that included a pay raise from the Colchoneros. The former Manchester City player now seeks to join “a more ambitious project”.

According to the Spanish media, Barça is considered the favorite destination for the Argentine World Cup champion. However, a potential agreement seems complex, with Atlético Madrid demanding nearly 150 million euros to let their forward go. Julián Alvarez has just completed his second season under Diego Simeone after arriving from Manchester City two years ago. The 26-year-old forward is also on Arsenal’s radar.

In recent weeks, former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson has urged the London club to take action to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s offensive lineup. Merson believes Arsenal should sign Alvarez as well as a new midfielder to take the next step next season.





