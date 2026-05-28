Benin: Romuald Wadagni sets the priorities for the seven-year term.

During the Council of Ministers meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, outlined the main objectives of his term. Over the next seven years, the former Minister of Economy and Finance, now President, intends to combat extreme poverty.

The Head of State has prioritized the eradication of extreme poverty and a significant reduction in poverty levels. He emphasized the need for more meaningful regionalization of development, so that disparities between municipalities are gradually reduced and that each territory benefits equitably from the fruits of growth.

Another major priority announced is the defense and security of the national territory. The president instructed the government to work resolutely on protecting the borders and consolidating internal peace, in a context marked by security threats in the northern part of the country. These guidelines, outlined in the first Council of Ministers meeting, reflect President Wadagni’s commitment to building a seven-year term centered on social justice and security, two essential pillars for development and national cohesion.