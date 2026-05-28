Benin: Wadagni demands “sobriety, integrity, and exemplary conduct” from his ministers

Meeting in the inaugural Council of Ministers of the 2026-2033 term, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, set strict requirements for his government team. He emphasized the need for governance based on sobriety, integrity, and exemplarity.

The first Council of Ministers of the new term took place on Thursday, May 28, 2026, under the presidency of Romuald Wadagni. On this occasion, the head of state delivered a clear message to his ministers regarding the conduct to adopt in the exercise of their duties.

At the opening of the proceedings, the president reminded that a government appointment is neither a personal privilege nor a political reward. According to him, it is a strong commitment to serve the Nation.

In defining governance principles, Romuald Wadagni stressed the expected values from his team. “ Members of the government are bound by an obligation of sobriety, integrity, exemplarity, and solidarity ,” he stated.

The head of state also highlighted that government action must be permanently guided by the common good, far removed from partisan or personal considerations. He thus calls for a rigorous and responsible management of public affairs.

This requirement comes in a context where the new government is called to respond to the social and economic expectations of the populations. For the president, the credibility of public action will primarily depend on the behavior of its leaders.