In Benin, how much will the future senators earn?

The Beninese Senate, whose establishment is becoming clearer following the publication of the list of its 25 members in early July, will receive allowances, the amount of which remains unknown to date. The Constitution refers this matter to a decree issued in the Council of Ministers, a text that the government has not yet published.

The process of establishing the Beninese Senate is ongoing. After the publication of the list of the 25 members, one question persistently arises: how much will the future senators earn? At this stage, no official amount has been communicated.

The answer is partially found in law n° 2025-20 of December 17, 2025, which amends and supplements the Constitution of December 11, 1990. Its article 113-5 establishes the principle of remuneration for senators, without however specifying the amount.

The text indeed states that: “The Senate has an administration and management autonomy. Senators receive allowances set by a decree issued in the Council of Ministers.”

In other words, the Constitution recognizes the right of senators to allowances but leaves it to the government to determine the amount and modalities through a decree. As long as this text is not adopted, it is impossible to officially know the remuneration of the members of the future upper chamber.

The same article also specifies the organization of the Senate. It states that “the Senate is led by a president assisted by a vice-president and a rapporteur. The president, vice-president, and rapporteur form the Bureau and are elected for renewable five-year terms under conditions set by the internal regulations.” The president and vice-president must be chosen from among the members of right.

On the budgetary front, the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, adopted a draft supplementary finance law providing for a budget of 100 million FCFA for the logistical setup of the Senate. This allocation is intended to support the establishment of the new institution. However, it does not cover either the allowances of the senators or current operating expenses, which will be subject to specific provisions.

For now, the new chamber of Parliament is still in the process of being constituted. On July 1, 2026, the Council of Ministers finalized the list of members set to sit, including members of right, notably former heads of state such as Patrice Talon and Boni Yayi, and former presidents of institutions, as well as appointed members.

The official installation of the Senate is now awaited. It should be followed by the publication of the decree setting the allowances for senators, a crucial step to know the amount of their remuneration.