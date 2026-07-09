World Cup 2026: Ismaël Saibari ruled out for the clash Morocco – France

Morocco will have to do without Ismaël Saibari for their quarter-final match against France this Thursday in the 2026 World Cup. Injured in the previous round against Canada, the attacking midfielder has not recovered in time, but his coach remains reassuring for the rest of the competition.

A tough blow for the Atlas Lions just hours before their highly anticipated quarter-final match in the 2026 World Cup against France. Ismaël Saibari will not be able to take his place for this match due to an injury sustained during the round of 16 victory against Canada. After a standout performance against the Canadians, the Moroccan midfielder has not recovered enough to be aligned against the Blues.

In a press conference, the Moroccan coach confirmed the absence of one of his standout players since the beginning of the tournament. “Everyone is available except Ismaël Saibari. This match comes a bit too soon for him. But I hope he won’t be out for the rest of the competition,” he stated. Saibari’s unavailability is a real setback for Morocco, given how valuable his offensive contribution and ability to energize the game have been since the start of the tournament. His absence will force the coaching staff to rethink their offensive strategy to try and destabilize a French team considered one of the favorites for the title.

Despite this absence, the Moroccan management remains optimistic about the recovery of the 25-year-old player. If the Atlas Lions manage to overcome the French challenge, Ismaël Saibari could rejoin the squad for a potential semi-final, thus providing an additional option in the final stretch of the tournament.