World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

On the eve of the quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Belgium, Lamine Yamal honored the immense legacy left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Despite their early elimination from the World Cup, the two stars remain references for the younger generation.

Just hours before the quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Belgium, Lamine Yamal paid a heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, both eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournament. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the young winger of FC Barcelona emphasized the significant influence both legends have had on his generation. For him, the Portuguese and the Brazilian remain role models, regardless of their recent disappointment on the world stage.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are iconic figures of my generation since our childhood. I wish them all the best for the future of their careers,” said the Spanish international. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was eliminated by Spain in the round of 16, while Neymar’s Brazil saw their journey end against Norway. Two early exits that could mark the end of an era for these global football icons. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continues his rise and hopes to lead La Roja to the semifinals in their clash against Belgium, scheduled for this Friday.

