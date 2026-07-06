Benin: Louis Vlavonou resigns from the National Assembly to sit in the Senate

Louis Vlavonou has officially resigned from his position as a deputy. This decision paves the way for his entry into the Senate, where the former president of the National Assembly will serve as a member by right, in accordance with the provisions of the revised Constitution.

A new chapter opens in Louis Vlavonou’s political journey. The former president of the National Assembly has officially resigned from his position as a deputy in order to sit in the Senate, where he is called to serve as a member by right.

According to several consistent sources, his resignation letter was submitted on Thursday, July 2, 2026, to the president of the National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou. This move puts an end to questions about Louis Vlavonou’s choice, as the positions of deputy and senator cannot be held simultaneously.

Under the revised Constitution, former presidents of several institutions of the Republic, including the National Assembly, serve by right in the Senate. It is in this capacity that Louis Vlavonou will join the first term of this new chamber of the Beninese Parliament.

His departure marks the end of a long journey in the National Assembly. First elected as a deputy in 2003, he did not take office, preferring to pursue his career within the Customs. Reelected in 2007, he has since held his seat without interruption through the legislatures. He also presided over the National Assembly during the 8th and 9th legislatures, totaling six years in the position.

A retired Customs colonel and a political figure from the Plateau department, Louis Vlavonou is now putting his parliamentary experience to work for the new institution. His arrival comes as the official installation of the first term of the Senate is expected in the coming days.