Brazil: “We have this damned one, who lost and will keep on losing,” Romario calls for Ancelotti’s departure.

Beaten by Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup (1-2), Brazil leaves the competition with immense disappointment. For Romário, this new disillusionment is directly linked to the decision to keep Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the Seleção. The former Brazilian Ballon d’Or winner did not hold back his words and demands the Italian coach’s departure.

The dream of a sixth star has come to a sudden halt for Brazil. Eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup by Norway, the Seleção left the international stage with a bitter taste. This new disillusionment reignites the debate around the management of the national team and the future of their coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Back in the country after this failure, Brazil must now face a wave of criticism. Among the most vocal is Romário. The 1994 World Cup champion, now president of a digital football channel, did not hesitate to confront the Italian coach directly.

“I would have torn up his contract. Once the match was over, I would have gone to the locker room as president to tell him: thank you very much, goodbye,” the former striker stated on his channel Romario TV, believing that Ancelotti could not continue his mission after this elimination. For Romário, the Italian coach’s record at the helm of the Seleção is insufficient and symbolizes the repeated errors of Brazilian football in recent years. “There’s no way Ancelotti can remain the national team coach after this fiasco, this shame he has caused,” he insisted.

The former star of Roma and FC Barcelona also criticized the lack of change after Brazil’s previous disappointments in the World Cup. “We had Dunga, he lost and he left. We had Felipão, who won the Cup and he continued. We had Tite, who lost, he continued and he lost again. Now we have Ancelotti, who lost and will keep going,” he lamented.

As the Brazilian Football Confederation must now decide on the future of the Ancelotti project, public and media pressure is expected to be strong. The Italian coach, who arrived with the goal of bringing Brazil back to the top of the world, finds himself already at the center of the storm.