Benin: CENA officials training in India on artificial intelligence applied to elections

Several executives from the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) are participating, from July 6 to 10, 2026, in New Delhi, India, in an international training dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence in electoral processes.

Organized by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, this session aims to enhance the skills of electoral officials on the practical applications of AI in organizing and managing elections.

During this training, participants will cover several topics, including the use of artificial intelligence in electoral administration, digital governance, ethical issues, protection of human rights, cybersecurity, risk management, and the legal frameworks surrounding the use of these new technologies.

The program includes lectures, case studies, practical demonstrations, interactive workshops, and exchanges of experiences with experts and representatives from electoral bodies in various countries.

For CENA, this initiative is part of its strategy to modernize electoral administration. It aims to prepare the institution for the new challenges related to digital transformation and to promote more transparent, efficient, and secure electoral processes through technological innovations.