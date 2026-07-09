Benin: what Komi Koutché thinks about Wadagni’s first social measures

The former Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance under Boni Yayi, Komi Koutché, has broken his silence.

In an interview with Matin Libre, he shared his analysis of the first months of governance of President Romuald Wadagni, stating that it is still too early to judge his actions.

When asked about the first social measures announced by the new head of state, Komi Koutché believes that, for the time being, these are more announcements than concrete results.

“It is still too early to make a judgment. For now, it is only announcements,” he said, adding that these decisions are part of a strategy to calm public opinion while awaiting the effective implementation of the government program.

The former minister compares this approach to that of “a mother who distracts her child to have time to clean the house,” urging the Beninese to wait for tangible achievements before evaluating the new governance.

Despite this caution, Komi Koutché acknowledges Romuald Wadagni’s personal qualities. He claims to have always maintained a respectful relationship with him since their handover in 2016 and believes that the president “has the capacity to do the job,” as long as he preserves his independence and human qualities.

Addressing the thaw in diplomatic relations with several countries in the sub-region, the former national treasurer welcomes this direction, deeming it beneficial for both Benin and its neighbors, emphasizing that economic interests and ties between peoples necessitate a return to peaceful relations.

It should be noted that among the first so-called social measures taken by President Romuald Wadagni’s government are the abolition of school fees for girls from secondary to high school, the reduction of monthly fees for modern and regional markets, as well as the emergency medical coverage measure according to the concept “We treat first* and talk about money afterwards.”