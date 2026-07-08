After the publication of the major national trends and the announcement of the overall pass rate of 66.78%, the official schedule for the next steps of the unique exam session in June 2026 is now available. For eligible candidates as well as those concerned by the optional tests, the next phase of the process promises to be particularly busy.

The complete schedule of evaluations and deliberations The official timeline is as follows: Saturday, July 11, 2026 : Optional tests in national languages, Family and Social Economics.

: Optional tests in national languages, Family and Social Economics. Monday, July 13, 2026 : Optional tests in drawing and music.

: Optional tests in drawing and music. Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14, 2026 : Physical Education and Sports (EPS) tests.

: Physical Education and Sports (EPS) tests. Wednesday, July 15, 2026 : Second national deliberation.

: Second national deliberation. Friday, July 17, 2026 : Start of oral control tests (retakes).

: Start of oral control tests (retakes). Saturday, July 18, 2026: Third and final deliberation of the session. A crucial end of the journey This precise schedule will allow eligible candidates to prepare calmly for the final practical and oral evaluations, essential to definitively validate their precious ticket and officially close this 2026 session of the Baccalauréat. Candidates are encouraged to contact their respective examination centers to learn about their specific schedules.