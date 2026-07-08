Benin: Liamidi Odouchinan elected mayor of Pobè after Clément Kouchadé left for the government.

The municipal council of Pobè elected Liamidi Odouchinan as mayor on Wednesday, July 8. He succeeds Clément Kouchadé, who was appointed Minister of Secondary Education last May.

The commune of Pobè now has a new mayor. Meeting on Wednesday, July 8, the municipal council appointed Liamidi Odouchinan to lead the local executive. His election ends the transitional period that began following Clément Kouchadé’s appointment to the government.

A member of the Union Progressiste Le Renouveau (UP Le Renouveau) party, Liamidi Odouchinan was serving on the municipal council as Clément Kouchadé’s substitute. He also held the position of chief of staff to the former mayor.

His arrival on the municipal council came after Clément Kouchadé’s appointment as Minister of Secondary Education, Technical and Vocational Training in the government formed on May 24 by President Romuald Wadagni. This appointment resulted in a vacancy for the mayor’s position.

Until a new mayor was elected, the interim had been assigned to the first deputy mayor, Koukpo Zinsou Côme. This measure, taken by prefectural order on June 1, 2026, aimed to ensure the continuity of the municipal administration’s functioning.

With his election, Liamidi Odouchinan officially takes the reins of the Pobè municipality. He will now be responsible for leading the commune’s actions and continuing the projects initiated in terms of local development and proximity public services.