Benin: Abdoulaye Bio Tchané is expected to preside over the Economic and Social Council.

After the appointment of the members of the new term of the Economic and Social Council (CES), attention now turns to the choice of the future president of the institution. Although no official decision has been announced yet, several sources mention the name of Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, former Minister of State, as a frontrunner to succeed Conrad Gbaguidi.

The Economic and Social Council (CES) is about to open a new chapter in its history. Following the appointment on July 1 of the members designated to sit within the institution, focus is now on identifying who will lead it as president for the new term.

At this point, no official announcement has been made. However, several reliable sources indicate that Abdoulaye Bio Tchané is among the personalities considered likely to take the helm of the CES. The former Minister of State was appointed as a national member of the institution by the President of the Republic, a choice that fuels speculation about his potential accession to the presidency.

Trained as an economist, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané has extensive experience in public administration and international financial institutions. Over the past 10 years, he has served as the minister responsible for planning and development, where he has particularly distinguished himself in managing economic and development policies.

His potential appointment would occur in a specific context, marked by the reform of the Economic and Social Council. Adopted by law no. 2024-26 on July 17, 2024, this reform has profoundly reorganized the institution by expanding its missions and strengthening its territorial integration to bring it closer to the concerns of the population.

The new CES is specifically called upon to formulate opinions and recommendations on economic, social, cultural, and environmental issues. It is also invited to contribute to discussions on the cost of living, the promotion of national production, social cohesion, and conflict prevention.

While Abdoulaye Bio Tchané’s name is frequently mentioned, we will have to wait for the next steps in the process to establish the governing bodies to officially know who will succeed Conrad Gbaguidi at the head of the Economic and Social Council.