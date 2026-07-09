Benin: Joseph Djogbénou summons his colleagues for a plenary tomorrow Friday

: Joseph Djogbénou summons his colleagues

The President of the National Assembly, Professor Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou, calls on the deputies to return to the benches of the Governor’s palace in Porto-Novo.

The President of the National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou, has summoned his colleagues for a plenary session scheduled for this Friday, July 10, 2026, at 10 a.m., with the agenda including major institutional reforms, the funding of a large cultural project in Cotonou, and a highly anticipated debate on the Electoral Code.

The hemicycle is set to experience a particularly intense weekend. Through a radio-television announcement, the administrative general secretariat of the institution has formalized the holding of this marathon session, during which the parliamentarians of the ninth legislature will deliberate on four critical issues. Public opinion, always very attentive to legislative movements, will be focused on the administrative capital where major political decisions will be made.

The first topic presented for the deputies’ examination concerns the restructuring of republican distinctions, with the scheduled amendment of Article 94 of the law enacted in July 2024 concerning the creation of national orders of Benin. In parallel, the representatives of the people will need to look into a new amendment of the organic law governing the Economic and Social Council. This institution, which already saw its texts modified last March, is poised for technical or structural adjustments to optimize its institutional anchorage.

Beyond pure governance adjustments, the plenary will address an economic aspect with significant cultural and tourism ramifications. This involves the ratification of the credit agreement signed between the Republic of Benin and the French Development Agency (AFD). This bilateral funding agreement is intended to support the ambitions of the future Museum of Contemporary Art in Cotonou, a vital project for promoting Beninese artistic creation on the international stage.

However, the real highlight of this day, which is already drawing all the attention of political circles, undoubtedly remains the bill proposing the repeal of the provisions of Title II of Book One of the Electoral Code. In a national context where the rules of electoral engagement are subject to passionate discussions, the examination of this text promises to be the moment of truth for this session, foreseeing lively debates on both sides of the hemicycle.