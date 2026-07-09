Barça: Lamine Yamal rolls out the red carpet for Julián Álvarez

As rumors of a transfer for Julián Álvarez to Barça intensify, Lamine Yamal has publicly expressed his wish to see the Argentine striker join the Blaugrana. The young Spanish international believes that the world champion has all the qualities to fit into Barcelona’s style of play and strengthen the Catalan attack.

The young Barça prodigy, Lamine Yamal, has openly shown his enthusiasm about the idea of Julián Álvarez joining the Blaugrana. The Spanish international believes that the Atlético de Madrid striker possesses all the qualities to succeed at the Catalan club. Rumored to be headed to FC Barcelona during this summer transfer window, the Argentine international could strengthen the squad of the Spanish champions in the coming weeks.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal did not hide his desire to play alongside the former Manchester City striker. “ We are waiting for him at Barça with open arms. ” The European champion then emphasized the match between Julián Álvarez’s profile and Barcelona’s style of play. “ Julián is the kind of player everyone dreams of playing with. He fits perfectly into Barça’s style of play.” Before concluding: “He is a top-level player, everyone knows it. I sincerely hope he joins us. ”



