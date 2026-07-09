Occupation of public land: Minister Georges Alé pounds his fist on the table in Fidjrossè and Togbin.

The Minister of the Living Environment and Transport, in charge of Sustainable Development, Georges Alé, conducted a field visit on Monday, July 6, 2026.

This supervisory visit took him successively to the Fidjrossè Fiyégnon axis, in the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, and to Togbin, in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. The aim of this trip was to closely assess the progress of the asphalting project and to measure the technical and structural constraints that are hindering its implementation.

On the construction site, the first observation made by the supervising authority was of a technical nature. The progress of the work is lagging behind the initial schedule, severely disrupted by the need to relocate the underground networks of the Beninese Electricity Company (SBEE) and the Beninese Digital Infrastructure Company (SBIN).

In addition to this technical constraint, the heavy rainfall in recent days has made the ground difficult, although the teams of engineers and workers remain fully mobilized and at work.

Narrow Streets and Land Disorder: A Structural Challenge for Urban Development

The second, more concerning observation relates to the very structure of the areas visited. The historical subdivision method of several neighborhoods proves incompatible with coherent urbanization. Narrow streets, a glaring lack of easements, and disordered parcel fragmentation heavily compromise the deployment of a sustainable city policy.

Faced with this blockage, Minister Georges Alé immediately instructed the officials of the General Directorate of Urban Development (DGDU), the National Geographic Institute (IGN), and the National Agency of Land and Domain (ANDF) to formulate concrete technical proposals as soon as possible to restructure and thoroughly clean up the urban fabric of these localities.

Liberation of the Fishing Road: Towards Evacuations in Case of Resistance

The most pressing issue of this visit concerns the illegal occupation of public land along the Fishing Road. Wetlands, flood-prone areas, and entire sections of state land are currently subject to unauthorized occupations, disregarding basic urban planning rules and environmental imperatives.

On this point, the minister made a firm decision:

Accelerating the schedule : An order has been given to expedite the process of delineating the wetlands of Grand Nokoué.

: An order has been given to expedite the process of delineating the wetlands of Grand Nokoué. Imminent marking campaign: Pending the completion of the delineation, a broad campaign for the inventory and marking of illegal constructions will be launched.

The message to illegal occupants is unequivocal: voluntary evacuation of the premises is strongly recommended. Failing that, the authorities warn that they will proceed with forced removals, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The “Waterfront” as a Natural Boundary

To sanctuarize the boundary between the urban area and the natural environment, the Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company (Sirat) has been tasked with urgently finalizing the study for the future “waterfront”. This new roadway is designed to act as a physical and ecological boundary: on one side, the organized and serviced city; on the other, the rigorously preserved lagoon ecosystem.

Through this vigorous visit, the Beninese government reaffirms its commitment: to build modern cities that are resilient to climate change and respectful of public spaces, in line with the rigorous urban development vision promoted by the executive.