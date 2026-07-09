Third regional compact of the MCA: communication to optimize the visibility of the program

A strategic working session recently brought together the teams from MCA-Benin Regional and the Communication Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic according to information from LaMarina.bj.

The stakes of the meeting are high: to lay the groundwork for a coherent institutional narrative around a vast road infrastructure program that is set to mobilize more than 400 million dollars.

This technical meeting, held on Monday, July 6, 2026, marks a shared willingness for anticipation and transparency ahead of the major deployment of the works. At the table, the general director of MCA-Benin Regional, Afiss Bileoma, joined by Kristin Penn, the MCC resident director in Benin, and Faiz Touré, presented the roadmap and the details of the upcoming interventions.

Opposite, the Presidency team, led by the communication director Fiacre Vidjingninou, surrounded by Maxime Ahotondji and Serges Nonvignon, responded with full availability. The common goal is to translate complex technical data into accessible, smooth, and educational information for the Beninese citizen from this initial phase.

Beyond mere media visibility, this synergy meets a democratic requirement of accountability. Officially in effect since July 2025, this third Compact is now entering its operational phase with a total envelope of 406 million dollars, shared almost equally by the U.S. government through the MCC (202 million) and the Beninese state (204 million). Faced with financial partners particularly rigorous about the traceability of investments, the government of Cotonou knows it must document every preparatory step with impeccable clarity.

On the ground, the ultimate ambition is primarily macroeconomic and sub-regional. It aims to alleviate congestion on the vital corridor connecting the Autonomous Port of Cotonou to the landlocked countries. The highlight of this program will be the transformation of the Bohicon–Dassa-Zoumè section on RNIE 2 into a dual carriageway, a historically saturated roadway.

But the project is not limited to asphalt. It also encompasses fundamental reforms on road maintenance mechanisms and the modernization of customs procedures.

After dedicating its previous programs to institutional reforms and then to energy independence, Benin is venturing into the realm of regional integration, a model still pioneering for the MCC on the continent. By relying on the communication apparatus of the Presidency from now on, MCA-Benin Regional ensures that this infrastructural and customs transformation is understood by all, turning this logistical challenge into a visible and shared national success.