Les Patronnes: Star chef Georgiana Viou honors the women who keep the Beninese markets alive.

The PK3 market in Cotonou will host a day mixing photography, fashion, conferences, and gastronomy on July 11th to celebrate the women who contribute to the economic vitality of Benin and to pay tribute to the Nana Benz.

Conceived by Georgiana Viou, a Beninese woman born in Cotonou, Les Patronnes returns for a second edition. As the first African woman to earn a Michelin star in France, in Nîmes, Georgiana Viou is now recognized as a key figure in contemporary African gastronomy, both in France and internationally. Called upon around the globe for events, festivals, and culinary collaborations, she splits her time between Benin and France. Through her journey, Georgiana Viou embodies an open, contemporary, and deeply human vision of gastronomy, dedicated to sharing, transmitting, and promoting African cultures, particularly Beninese culture.

After a first meeting held at the Ganhi market on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Les Patronnes continues its efforts to highlight the women who sustain the Beninese markets.

At the heart of the project lies a simple question: What has become of the heirs of the Nana Benz? The women of the markets remain major economic players in Benin. They are present every day. They feed the city, clothe families, create activity, pass on expertise, and actively participate in the economic life of the country. However, their journeys, stories, and contributions to society are not well told today.

Les Patronnes was born from this desire to shine a light on these women, to tell their stories, and to celebrate their place in our living heritage.

While the project originated in Benin, its ambition far exceeds its borders. Through Les Patronnes, Georgiana Viou aims to help narrate the journeys of these women who, across West Africa, keep the markets alive, pass on skills, and actively contribute to the economic development of their communities.

PARTNERS

This second edition is made possible thanks to the support of committed partners who share the values upheld by Les Patronnes. Sofitel Cotonou Marina and Maison Rouge host the project ambassadors during their stay; BYD by CFAO Mobility Benin manages their transportation; Papier Plus and Riverside St Georges handle logistics and equipment; SOBEBRA supplies all beverages served throughout the event; Securi Plus Services ensures security measures. Gozem and Benin Self Service (BSS) engage directly with the women of the markets: Gozem provides funds to support 100 women and a system to facilitate access to delivery and digitization of their activities, while BSS offers shopping vouchers to the participants of the fashion show. Finally, Néré Consultants manages the media relations strategy and outreach.

THE COLLECTIVE

For the occasion, Georgiana Viou brings together and invites committed personalities who each contribute to making this event a unique moment:

Camille Aumont Carnel, opinion leader, author, entrepreneur, and speaker, oversees the editorial and narrative direction of the edition.

Brigitte Houssou, entrepreneur and restaurateur, is the master of ceremonies.

The duo Karelle Vignon Vullierme and Olivier Vullierme, entrepreneurs and content creators, is responsible for the audiovisual coverage of the stay and experience.

Maki Manoukian, photographer, is partnering for the YĚ ƉÍE photo exhibition.

Shawn N. Hounkpatin, filmmaker and photographer, will create the film documenting the events of July 11th.

Karl Lawson, founder of Néré Consultants, a pan-African public relations, public affairs, and events consulting firm, leads the media strategy and public relations.

Élise Smila, project producer and talent agent, coordinates the partnerships and project management alongside the chef.

PROGRAM

The edition revolves around two key days.

On July 9th, at Sofitel Cotonou Marina, the collective kicks off the festivities with an inaugural roundtable on the theme “Women, Creativity, and Empowerment.” The members of the collective share their journeys and discuss what happens when a group decides to put their voices, networks, and skills at the service of those who are often sidelined in narratives. An open exchange time, blending creativity, entrepreneurship, gastronomy, and advocacy.

Open meeting, registration at [email protected]

On July 11th, at the PK3 market, four key moments will structure the day.

Invitation-only event.

ENTRE & PRENDS, special edition: Before the grand banquet, Brigitte Houssou sets up her signature format in the heart of the market. With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, co-founder of the MASSAÏ group and the Brigitte Houssou Academy, she gathers guests with unique careers for a live conversation about audacity, transmission, and economic autonomy. An Entre & Prends specifically designed for the PK3 market, where knowledge is shared, questions are posed, and future generations are prepared.

YĚ ƉÍE (pronounced Yédié): A photographic exhibition dedicated to the women who sustain the Beninese markets. Through portraits taken by Maki Manoukian, they are highlighted as the central figures of this story. A contemporary archive of their faces, journeys, and contributions to the economic and social life of the country.

MISSEBO COUTURE: A fashion show honoring textile know-how, upcycling, and the creativity of market artisans. As the true heart of textile activity and second-hand goods in Cotonou, PK3 will become an open stage for creativity and innovation for a day.

KONDOKPO, outdoors: A grand popular banquet envisioned by star chef Georgiana Viou, featuring products, stories, and some of the women who sustain the Beninese markets. A moment of sharing, transmission, and celebration where gastronomy becomes a common language to tell the stories of those who feed our cities every day.

More than an event, Les Patronnes is an invitation to look differently at those who contribute daily to the heartbeat of our cities.

ABOUT – LES PATRONNES

Les Patronnes is a cultural project conceived by Georgiana Viou to highlight the women who sustain the markets and contribute daily to the economic, social, and cultural vitality of their territories.

Through photography, fashion, gastronomy, and transmission, the project celebrates their journeys, skills, and contributions to a living heritage that is often underrepresented.