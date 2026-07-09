Women’s U17 World Cup 2026 (Q): Idah Azonsou believes in the Amazons’ upset against Nigeria

Despite the narrow defeat (3-2) in the first leg, the head coach of the U17 Amazons, Idah Azonsou, remains convinced that Benin can turn the tables on Nigeria in the return match. A victory would allow the Beninese team to secure their very first qualification in history for a U17 Women’s World Cup.

The head coach of the U17 women’s team of Benin, Idah Azonsou, shows her confidence ahead of the return match of the final round of the qualifiers for the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup. Despite the 3-2 defeat in the first leg against Nigeria, the coach believes that the U17 Amazons have what it takes to achieve a historic qualification. Narrowly defeated last weekend at the Remo Stars sports complex in Ikenne, the Beninese team still has all their chances ahead of the return leg, scheduled for Saturday at the Kégué Stadium in Lomé (Togo).

A victory would allow the young Amazons to secure, for the first time in their history, a ticket to the final phase of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Aware of the magnitude of the challenge, Idah Azonsou expects another particularly contested confrontation against the team led by Akeem Busari. “We know that Nigeria is one of the greatest nations in women’s football. It will be a very difficult match. But we also want to secure our very first qualification for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup,” the coach said in an interview with BENIN TV (SRTB). Encouraged by their promising performance in the first leg, the Beninese team approaches this decisive meeting with the ambition to overturn the Nigerians and seize their tickets to Morocco, the host of this tournament, which will take place from October 17 to November 7.