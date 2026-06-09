Benin: The police take down two dangerous stranglers in Pahou

In Pahou, two suspected robbers specialized in strangling taxi drivers were arrested by the Republican Police at dawn on Monday, June 8, 2026. Their mistake? They attempted to rob the same victim they had attacked four months earlier, unaware that it was her.

To understand the epilogue of this case, we have to go back to February 5, 2026. On that day, a casual taxi driver agrees to plan a family trip to Lomé with two clients. The next day, at 4 a.m., he picks up the two men in Cocotomè. Nothing hints at the nightmare that awaits him.

When they arrive in Bazounkpa, in the Pahou district, the passengers ask to stop under the pretext of picking up other relatives. It is at that precise moment that the trap closes. One of the attackers, seated in the back, suddenly appears with a rope and tries to strangle the driver. Once the victim is unconscious and tied up, the criminals steal his personal belongings, his phone, and his car, a Toyota Camry, before abandoning him unconscious at the edge of the Ahozon forest.

Left for dead, the driver eventually regains consciousness and files a formal complaint with the police, which immediately opens an investigation. To continue supporting himself, the brave man remobilizes and gets back on the road driving a new vehicle.

The Incredible Encounter in Godomey

Fate takes another turn on the evening of Sunday, June 7, 2026. While driving in Godomey, the driver is hailed by two clients for a ride. The scenario is identical: they offer him another trip to Lomé at dawn.

As he observes his interlocutors, the driver realizes the unthinkable. In front of him are the same two monsters who had strangled and robbed him four months earlier.

Keeping remarkable composure, the driver pretends not to notice, accepts the deal, and sets up the meeting for the next morning. As soon as the suspects are out of sight, he discreetly contacts the authorities to provide them with the details of the meeting.

On Monday, June 8, 2026, at the agreed departure point, it is not the keys to the vehicle waiting for the two criminals, but the local police force. Surrounded upon their arrival, the two outlaws are immediately apprehended.

A body search leaves no doubt: the police find on them the infamous strangler’s lace intended for their next victim. During the interrogations in custody, one of the suspects confesses and admits to having sold the stolen Toyota Camry in February in a neighboring country for the paltry sum of 500,000 FCFA. The two men are now waiting to be brought before the Public Prosecutor to answer for their actions in court.