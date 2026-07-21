Togo: the opposition demands explanations regarding the alleged presence of foreign military forces.

Several Togolese political and civic organizations are calling on the authorities to clarify the alleged presence of foreign military and paramilitary personnel in the country. They are particularly questioning their numbers, missions, place in the chain of command, and their possible participation in operations conducted in northern Togo.

The alleged presence of foreign military forces on Togolese soil raises questions within the opposition. In a joint statement made public on July 20, 2026, the original Monseigneur Kpodzro Dynamics, the Dynamics for the People’s Majority, Light for Development in Peace, and the “Do Not Touch My Constitution” Front demanded more transparency regarding the security partnerships established by Lomé.

These organizations claim that foreign personnel, particularly Russians and Turks, are present in Togo as part of the fight against armed groups active in the Savannah region. They specifically mention members of the Russian Africa Corps and elements linked to the Turkish private military company SADAT. However, the numbers, deployment locations, and exact missions of these personnel have not been officially detailed by Togolese authorities.

The statement comes as northern Togo has been facing, for several years, a threat related to the expansion of extremist groups from the Sahel. Lomé has declared a state of security emergency in the Savannah region and deployed Operation Koundjoaré to protect the populations and secure the borders with Burkina Faso, Benin, and Ghana. In May 2026, Faure Gnassingbé visited the troops engaged in this operation.

Military Agreements at the Heart of the Questions

In recent years, Togo has strengthened its security cooperation with several foreign partners. A defense and security agreement was notably concluded with Turkey in 2021, against the backdrop of the acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 combat drones by the Togolese Armed Forces. Lomé has also deepened its military relations with Moscow. A bilateral agreement specifically includes training Togolese soldiers by Russian instructors, intelligence exchanges, the organization of joint exercises, and mutual access to certain military and port infrastructures.

However, the organizations signing the statement argue that these partnerships have gone beyond training and equipment supply. Citing information attributed to the international press, they mention the presence of about 350 Russian personnel in Togo. This number and the possible involvement of these individuals in military operations have not been publicly confirmed by the Togolese government or Russian authorities.

The opposition thus asks whether these forces are under the command of Togolese officers, whether they are directly involved in combat, and what rules govern their presence. They also want to know the cost of these deployments for public finances. The signatories are particularly concerned about the implications of these partnerships for Togolese military personnel. They fear that foreign personnel could take a leading role in conducting operations, while Togolese officers and soldiers possess direct knowledge of the terrain and local populations.

The statement calls for a public debate on any deployment of foreign military or paramilitary forces. The organizations also request that these personnel not be involved in any missions of surveillance, arrest, intimidation, or law enforcement against civilians.

This concern occurs within a tense political context. Human rights defense organizations and international media have already reported accusations of violence and arrests during protests in Togo. The authorities have defended the actions of security forces and contested certain accusations made against them.

Nevertheless, cooperation with foreign partners remains presented by Lomé as a tool to strengthen national capacities and combat regional insecurity. The new Togo-Sahel strategy for 2026-2028 aims to enhance coordination with countries and partners engaged in stabilizing the region.