Péhunco: nearly 300 kg of smuggled pharmaceutical products seized by the Police

The Republican Police has intensified its public health efforts in the Atacora department. On July 17 and 18, 2026, law enforcement conducted a series of targeted operations in Péhunco, leading to the seizure of 296 kg of smuggled pharmaceutical products as well as numerous prohibited items.

These interventions are part of a rigorous approach aimed at sanitizing areas involved in the marketing of banned substances, the import and sale of which pose a major risk to public health.

During their raids, police officers inspected several kiosks suspected of being distribution points for psychotropic substances. These inspections led to the interception of significant quantities of banned tablets and drinks packaged in pouches.

The operation then moved to the Beket market, located in the Ouassa-Péhunco municipality. This second phase resulted in a significant seizure, with the discovery and confiscation of over 100 kg of smuggled medicines, along with various veterinary-use tablets.