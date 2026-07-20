Djougou: three ghettos dismantled and 16 people arrested during a police operation

The Republican Police continues its hunt against crime hotspots in the Donga department.

A large-scale joint operation, carried out on Friday, July 17, 2026, successfully eradicated three ghettos for the consumption and trafficking of banned products in the commune of Djougou.

The intervention was directly coordinated by the Central Commissioner of Djougou. It mobilized officers from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd district police stations, supported on the ground by members of the Surveillance and Intervention Squad.

The targeted raids covered three key areas identified for their illegal activities:

The Yalowa neighborhood;

The Atchoukouma market area;

The peripheral area near a gas station in the 2nd district.

Sixteen Arrests and Drug Seizures

The operational report indicates the arrest of sixteen individuals. Searches conducted at various sites allowed law enforcement to confiscate a significant quantity of illegal products, including cannabis, substances resembling psychotropic products, packs of cigarettes, and alcohol from dubious sources.

All seized items and products were immediately placed under seal to be handed over to the judicial authorities. The sixteen suspects arrested will have to answer for their actions before the courts as part of the legal proceedings initiated against them.