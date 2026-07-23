Parakou: 226 cannabis tablets hidden under oranges seized by the police.

A cleverly orchestrated drug trafficking attempt was thwarted this Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Parakou.

Officers from the 3rd district police station of the city seized 226 blocks of Indian hemp, hidden under a load of oranges in a public transport vehicle.

The police intervention followed the exploitation of precise intelligence. Alerted, the law enforcement forces quickly moved to the Guèma bus station, located in the Borgou department.

During the check of the targeted vehicle, the agents’ attention was drawn to three jute bags presented as containing oranges. It was the unusually high and disproportionate weight of the bags compared to the declared merchandise that raised the officers’ suspicions. A thorough search revealed that the citrus fruits were merely a cover to conceal the 226 blocks of Indian hemp.

Final Destination Malanville

Interrogated on site, the driver of the vehicle claimed that the three packages had been handed to him at the Deema radio intersection in Parakou by three unidentified individuals, with instructions to transport them to Malanville.

The driver has been placed in police custody, and the illicit cargo has been seized. The case, along with the sealed items, has been forwarded to the Central Office for the Suppression of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Precursors (OCERTID) to continue investigations and trace the network back to the masterminds behind this trafficking.