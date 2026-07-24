UEMOA: Abdoulaye Diop praises a 73% implementation rate of reforms in Benin

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, granted an audience this Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Marina Palace to the President of the UEMOA Commission, Abdoulaye Diop, as part of the annual political review of community reforms.

Following this working session with the Beninese authorities, Abdoulaye Diop praised the performances recorded by Benin, which now shows a realization rate of 73% for the implementation of the Union’s reforms, policies, and programs.

This score exceeds the benchmark required by the sub-regional body and reflects the country’s continuous efforts towards economic integration.

For his part, the Head of State reaffirmed his determination to maintain this pace of execution in order to consolidate achievements and enhance synergy within the UEMOA space.

​Tribute to the Economic Performances of Benin

Beyond the framework for evaluating reforms, the head of the UEMOA Commission extended his congratulations to Romuald Wadagni on his rise to the highest magistracy.

He emphasized that Benin’s current economic dynamics are a key lever for stability and growth in the sub-regional zone, while reiterating the Commission’s full availability to support the government in realizing its priority projects.