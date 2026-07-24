Ouémé-Plateau: The ANM conducts an unannounced inspection on prepackaged products and measuring instruments.

The National Agency for Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control (ANM) carried out a surprise operation in several localities in the Ouémé and Plateau departments.

This operation is part of its royal mission to verify the compliance of the weights displayed on pre-packaged consumer products.

Overall Satisfactory Results

During this mission, ANM agents inspected about thirty shops and points of sale. The weighing operations mainly focused on bags of rice, sugar, and salt.

Overall, the findings reveal a notable improvement in the compliance of marketed weights. Only two shops were found at fault for non-compliance between the actual weight of the bags and the weight indicated on the packaging.

Furthermore, the inspection team also confiscated some scales that were not certified by the ANM services.

A Positive Impact to Sustain

These encouraging results demonstrate the effectiveness of the repeated control campaigns conducted by the agency in the field.

However, far from easing its vigilance, the ANM intends to intensify these unannounced inspections to protect consumers’ purchasing power and ensure compliance with metrology standards across the entire national territory.