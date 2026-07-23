Benin: Abdoulaye Bio Tchané takes the helm of the 8th term of the CES

A page has turned at the headquarters of the Economic and Social Council (CES). After sixteen months of a dynamic presidency focused on citizen listening, Conrad Gbaguidi has officially passed the torch to his successor, former State Minister Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, elected by his peers to lead the 8th term of the high institution.

In a speech marked by seriousness and republican elegance, outgoing president Conrad Gbaguidi reflected on his term. He recalled the essential mission he has strived to fulfill during these sixteen months: to give resonance to this “third voice” embodied by organized civil society, a crucial voice to illuminate public decision-making without imposing or opposing.

“What we have sown no longer belongs to us. It now belongs to the Institution and, through it, to the Beninese people,” declared Conrad Gbaguidi, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to remain a servant of the Republic.

The Priority Axes of President Abdoulaye Bio Tchané

As soon as he took office, the new president Abdoulaye Bio Tchané praised the journey of his predecessor before outlining the roadmap for this new era.

The governance of the 8th term will rest on four strategic pillars: increasing the direct utility of the CES in formulating public policies, strengthening proximity to the population, energizing inter-institutional dialogue, and amplifying the CES’s diplomatic openness internationally.

Beyond these orientations, the new team intends to tackle head-on the major concerns of Beninese citizens. The CES will dedicate a significant part of its reflections to issues related to purchasing power, employment and youth integration, food sovereignty, territorial security, as well as social inclusion.

A Relay Passage Under the Sign of Republican Unity

In front of a gathering of personalities, Conrad Gbaguidi expressed his gratitude to former president Patrice Talon for his reformist vision, while also praising the actions of President Romuald Wadagni, who is the guarantor of the continuity and solidity of state institutions.

This transition ceremony concluded with warm applause, opening a promising new chapter for social dialogue and consultative democracy in Benin.