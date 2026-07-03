Benin: the replacement exams for the Bac 2026 start on July 13 in Cotonou.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has announced the launch of the written exams for the 2026 replacement session. The selected candidates will take their exams starting on July 13 at CEG Sainte-Rita in Cotonou, the only center chosen for this session.

The Office of the Baccalaureate made public, on Friday, July 3, 2026, a statement regarding the organization of the replacement session of the Baccalaureate, a unique session from June 2026.

According to the Director General of the Office of the Baccalaureate, the written exams “will start on Monday, July 13, 2026.” They will be held at a single exam center, CEG Sainte-Rita in Cotonou.

The statement also specifies that “the list of selected candidates will be available starting Monday, July 7, 2026.” This list will be accessible at the Office of the Baccalaureate, at CEG Sainte-Rita, as well as in various correction and deliberation centers.

The candidates involved are invited to make all necessary arrangements before the start of the exams. The Office of the Baccalaureate requests that they present themselves “on Monday, July 13, 2026, at exactly 7:00 AM” at the exam center.

To be allowed to take the exam, candidates must have a valid identification document, in accordance with the requirements of the Office of the Baccalaureate.