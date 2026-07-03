Benin: the 4th edition of “A Night to Forget” launched under the sign of innovation.

The Vitrine Bénin Humour collective launched this Friday the fourth edition of its flagship festival, “A Night to Forget.” With digital professionalization, an open stage, and prestigious headliners, the event is asserting itself as the beating heart of Beninese humor.

This is a meeting that, in just a few years, has transformed from a bold bet to a cultural institution. On Friday, July 3, 2026, the faces of the Vitrine Bénin Humour collective were adorned with the methodical smiles of those who assess the journey taken. During a conference at the AKOUMÊ EXPRESS restaurant in Calavi, the four pillars of this adventure — Amour Aïou, Belronde Adjaho, Cheoma Sossou, and Samuel Sabin — officially kicked off the fourth edition of their flagship event: “A Night to Forget.”

Beneath this title reflecting collective catharsis lies the best showcase of Beninese stand-up. After three successive and successful editions, the festival is scaling up. “Before starting the actual preparations, we wanted to take stock, but also present the innovations that will mark this new chapter,” explained Amour Aïou, co-founder of the collective, reminding that an artistic scene cannot mature without solid structures to support it.

Rethinking the profession in the digital age

Far from just being a simple succession of sketches, the 2026 edition aims to be a laboratory of reflection. The festival will revolve around three key moments, starting on September 1st with an unprecedented professional congress. The country’s comedians will gather there to discuss a critical and highly contemporary theme: “The profession of stand-up comedian in the digital age.” At a time when careers are made and unmade on TikTok and Instagram, the collective aims to provide local artists with the keys to digital sovereignty.

Two days later, on September 3rd, the festival will embrace intimacy and transmission with a “Comedy Club” in a private format. Designed as a space for emulation, this evening will allow the young guard of Beninese humor to test their material in front of a limited audience, under the watchful eye of their peers.

A grand finale

The highlight of this cultural week will take place on September 5th, during the grand gala evening open to the general public. For this occasion, the collective has pulled out all the stops by revealing a prestigious duo as headliners. Spectators will witness the grand return to the stage of Belronde Adjaho (already acclaimed during the second edition), who will share the stage with a key figure of the national scene: Hermano Premier, a comedian with a sharp style and growing popularity.

By structuring its offerings this way, “A Night to Forget” is not only seeking to make people laugh; it is laying the foundations for a true cultural economy in Benin. “An artistic sector cannot truly develop without events capable of showcasing its talents,” insists Amour Aïou. A bet that is on the verge of being won: by becoming the major crossroads of laughter in Cotonou, the collective proves that Beninese humor has indeed found its audience, its rhythm, and, above all, its ambition.