BEPC 2026 in Benin: the sports events scheduled for July 6 and 7

After the announcement of the eligibility results for the BEPC 2026, the concerned candidates are expected for the Physical Education and Sports (EPS) exams. These will take place on Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7, 2026, starting at 7 AM, in the various selected centers.

The evaluation process for the Brevet d’études du premier cycle (BEPC), June 2026 session, is ongoing. After the publication of eligibility results, it is now time for the Physical Education and Sports (EPS) exams.

According to the established schedule, the sports exams will take place on Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7, 2026, starting at 7 AM, in the designated exam centers.

The concerned candidates are invited to arrive on time with their invitation and a valid identification document, while wearing appropriate sports attire.

This step is crucial in the process of obtaining the BEPC. The performances achieved during the EPS exams are taken into account in the calculation of the final results of the examination.

As a reminder, the eligibility results for the BEPC 2026 were announced this Friday, July 3. The national eligibility rate stands at 64.14%, down from 77.25% during the 2025 session, marking a decrease of 13.11 points.