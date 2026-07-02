Benin: the government is considering modernizing technical platforms with the acquisition of advanced medical equipment.

The Beninese government has taken a new step in modernizing its healthcare system by approving, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the acquisition of high-tech medical equipment for several hospital centers across the country.

This significant allocation aims to substantially enhance diagnostic capabilities and optimize the quality of patient care within national healthcare facilities.

Specifically, the operation targets major medical specialties with the purchase and installation of laparoscopic and digestive laparoscopy towers intended to equip several university hospitals.

Additionally, modern ophthalmology equipment will be deployed for the benefit of the Hubert Koutoukou Maga National Hospital and University Center (CNHU-HKM) in Cotonou, as well as in other regional hospital centers.

Finally, the project includes the installation of modern anatomic pathology equipment, an essential field for tissue analysis and precise diagnosis of complex pathologies.

Through these targeted investments, the executive aims, according to the minutes of the council of ministers from this Wednesday, to elevate the technical level of public hospitals and provide the population with access to more effective specialized care.