World Cup 2026: United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32 in San Francisco chasing history

The United States meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 in San Francisco, with both sides targeting a historic quarter-final place.

The United States host Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Stadium on July 2, 2026, at 1:00 a.m. local time (GMT+1) in a 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match. The fixture pits the co-hosting American team, which qualified automatically, against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that came through a solid group stage, with both teams aiming to reach the quarter-finals and underline their growing stature on the world stage.

The United States, led by Mauricio Pochettino since 2024, rely on an attacking style of play built on possession and quick transitions. The American side can count in particular on Alexander Freeman, who scored twice against Australia, to energise the attack. The team are aiming to confirm their status as an emerging football nation by reaching the quarter-finals on home soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, coached by former international Sergej Barbarez, go into this duel buoyed by qualification secured through a 3-1 victory over Qatar on the final day of the group stage. The team favour a game based on possession and short passing, relying on Edin Džeko, their iconic captain and all-time leading scorer, to finish attacking moves. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, the stakes are historic as they seek a first qualification for the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

This clash promises to be tight between an ambitious United States side and a Bosnia and Herzegovina team determined to take the next step. The match will be a crucial test of both teams’ ability to handle the pressure of the World Cup knockout stages.

Focus on United States

The United States, automatic qualifiers as co-hosts, have shown notable progress under Mauricio Pochettino. He has introduced a flexible attacking system that prioritises possession. Alexander Freeman, a major figure in the attack, confirmed his role by scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over Australia in the group stage. The coach also relies on experienced players in midfield and defence, providing an essential balance between creativity and tactical discipline. The objective is clear – to get beyond the last 16 and validate the hopes generated by the team’s youth and dynamism.

Focus on Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Sergej Barbarez, managed to meet the challenge of the group stage despite a complex campaign. The team rely on a structured, patient game, moving the ball with control. Edin Džeko remains the attacking cornerstone, capable of unlocking situations thanks to his experience and technique. After securing qualification with a 3-1 win over Qatar, the Bosnians are showing increased determination to write a new chapter in their World Cup history. Their objective is to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, marking a major milestone for Bosnian football.

United States Upcoming 01:00 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina

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