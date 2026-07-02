Benin: a man touches the beads of a married woman and loses his life in Agbangnizoun

In Agbangnizoun, an attempt to seduce a married woman turned tragic. The seducer mysteriously lost his life after touching another man’s wife’s beads.

According to reports, the victim was caught by his target’s husband. Suspecting infidelity or persistent courting, the jealous husband decided to take radical action to protect his home.

He is said to have mystically trapped one of his wife’s waist beads before ordering her to wear it constantly. Two days later, the suitor took action.

Soon after touching the “cursed” beads, he suffered from malaise and succumbed just a few hours later, bringing a tragic end to his seduction attempt.