World Cup 2026: Belgium eliminate Senegal in extra time in the round of 32

Belgium reached the 2026 World Cup round of 16 with a 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal at Seattle Stadium, sealed by Youri Tielemans’ late second goal.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Sénégal, le 01/07/2026 21:00, stade Seattle Stadium
Illustration du match Belgique VS Sénégal, le 01/07/2026 21:00, stade Seattle Stadium
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SUMMARY

Belgium booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup by beating Senegal 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday at Seattle Stadium. With the score 2-2 at the end of regulation time, Youri Tielemans gave his team victory in the final seconds of stoppage time.

This round-of-32 match between two ambitious and technically strong teams proved highly competitive and full of twists. Belgium, led by Rudi Garcia with a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup, had to deal with a Senegal side organized in a 4-3-3 under Bouna Thiaw Pape, who never gave up despite the unfavorable circumstances.

Senegal opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Habib Diarra, confirming the Senegalese midfielder’s fine form. But Belgium responded after the restart, helped in particular by the introduction of Romelu Lukaku in the 46th minute, and he pulled one back in the 86th minute after an assist from Thomas Meunier. The turning point came in the 89th minute with a goal from Youri Tielemans, well set up by Leandro Trossard, allowing the Red Devils to draw level in the final minutes of regulation time.

After an intense period of extra time, it was Youri Tielemans who stood out again by scoring his second goal of the night in stoppage time, sealing the outcome of the match. The Belgian midfielder, captain and the true driving force of his team, delivered a decisive performance with two goals and a constant influence in midfield.

Belgium’s meteoric Tielemans leads a solid team in a 4-2-3-1

Rudi Garcia fielded a classic 4-2-3-1 formation, designed to control the ball and launch attacks. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was solid in his interventions, making three decisive saves. The defense consisted of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper, providing a balance between discipline and quick build-up play.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans directed play alongside Hans Vanaken, while the attacking line benefited from the talent of Leandro Trossard, Jérémy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne. Romelu Lukaku’s introduction in the second half added attacking weight, with his finishing allowing Belgium to get back into the match. The system was able to evolve through tactical adjustments, notably with strategic substitutions (De Bruyne, Vanaken, De Cuyper) to keep up the pace against a dynamic opponent.

Brave Senegal in a 4-3-3 under Bouna Thiaw Pape

Senegal, playing in a 4-3-3, mainly relied on solid defensive organization and quick transitions. Goalkeeper Mory Diaw kept his team alive with several saves. The defense, led by Moussa Niakhaté and Ismail Jakobs, was often severely tested but held firm despite the pressure.

In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye managed the tempo, but it was Habib Diarra who made the difference by opening the scoring before being replaced in the 73rd minute after a fine performance. The attack led by Ismaïla Sarr, Sadio Mané and Iliman Ndiaye showed sharpness, with Sarr also scoring in this hard-fought match. Despite numerous substitutions aimed at revitalizing their play, Senegal were unable to contain Belgium’s response.

This victory opens the way for Belgium to continue their run, while Senegal leave the competition with honor after an intense and committed match.

Belgium
After extra time Seattle Stadium
Senegal
01/07/2026 21:00 Round of 32 90 min 2-2
Fil du match
  1. 25'But - H. DiarraSénégal, 25e
  2. 46'Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku)Belgique, 46e
  3. 51'But - I. Sarr (passe M. Niakhate)Sénégal, 51e
  4. 56'Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace N. Raskin)Belgique, 56e
  5. 56'Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace D. Lukebakio)Belgique, 56e
  6. 63'Remplacement - H. Vanaken (remplace D. Moreira)Belgique, 63e
  7. 64'Carton jaune - B. MecheleBelgique, 64e
  8. 66'Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace L. Camara)Sénégal, 66e
  9. 67'Carton jaune - L. CamaraSénégal, 67e
  10. 73'Remplacement - I. Ndiaye (remplace I. Mbaye)Sénégal, 73e
  11. 73'Remplacement - H. Diarra (remplace P. M. Sarr)Sénégal, 73e
  12. 78'Remplacement - M. De Cuyper (remplace T. Meunier)Belgique, 78e
  13. 86'But - R. Lukaku (passe T. Meunier)Belgique, 86e
  14. 89'But - Y. Tielemans (passe L. Trossard)Belgique, 89e
  15. 90'Carton jaune - R. GarciaBelgique, 90e
  16. 93'Remplacement - S. Mane (remplace N. Jackson)Sénégal, 93e
  17. 93'Remplacement - I. Jakobs (remplace M. Diouf)Sénégal, 93e
  18. 96'Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace B. Sapoko Ndiaye)Sénégal, 96e
  19. 109'Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Onana)Belgique, 109e
  20. 120+5'But - Y. TielemansBelgique, 120+5e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Belgium 5 / Senegal 5
  • Tirs : Belgium 19 / Senegal 16
  • Possession : Belgium 53% / Senegal 47%
  • Corners : Belgium 4 / Senegal 2
  • Fautes : Belgium 20 / Senegal 12
  • Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Senegal 1
  • Passes : Belgium 692 / Senegal 609
  • Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Senegal 84%
  • xG : Belgium 1.80 / Senegal 3.19
Joueurs clés
  • Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)
  • Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 8.3, 1 but(s)
  • Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)
  • Habib Diarra (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)
  • Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
After extra time Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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23:53 Football : World Cup 2026: Belgium eliminate Senegal in extra time in the round of 32
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