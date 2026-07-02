CDM 2026: “go over there and cry,” Morocco mocks Pape Thiaw after Senegal’s elimination

The defeat of Senegal against Belgium (3-2) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup has sparked numerous reactions. Among them is that of Moroccan international Mohamed Chibi, whose post on social media didn’t go unnoticed.

Senegal’s elimination in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup continues to provoke reactions. After being defeated 3-2 by Belgium, having let slip a two-goal lead, the Lions of Teranga saw their journey end in a particularly cruel scenario. While many Senegalese supporters expressed their frustration on social media, some Moroccan internet users welcomed the result with more lightheartedness. One of the most commented reactions came from Mohamed Chibi.

The right-back of the Atlas Lions posted an image of Pape Thiaw accompanied by the score of the match on his Instagram story. The Moroccan international added a message in darija, meaning: “Go there and cry.” This post quickly sparked numerous reactions among supporters of both nations. For several observers, this comment echoes the rivalry that has developed between the Moroccan and Senegalese teams in recent years, especially after their encounter in the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations.