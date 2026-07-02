World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)

The United States lead Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup knockout match after Folarin Balogun’s 45th-minute goal at Levi’s Stadium.

The first half of the 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina saw the American side take the lead just before halftime thanks to a goal from Folarin Balogun in the 45th minute at Levi’s Stadium, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The goal puts the Americans on a favorable path in this knockout tie, underlining the importance of a controlled, attacking start to the match.

The Americans are playing in a 4-3-3 under Mauricio Pochettino, relying in particular on key figures such as Christian Pulišić, Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams. Bosnia and Herzegovina, coached by Sergej Barbarez, are set up in a 5-3-2 system with experienced players such as striker Edin Džeko and midfielder Ivan Šunjić. The context of this match places crucial importance on both teams’ ability to adapt tactically in this decisive stage of the tournament.

Over the first 45 minutes, the United States dominated possession with 68% of the ball and a total of 2 shots, one of them on target, compared with a single Bosnian shot on target from their only attempt. American goalkeeper Matthew Freese made a notable save, keeping the score in his team’s favor. For Bosnia, despite a five-man defensive setup, chances have remained scarce and their possession limited to 32%.

Balogun’s goal came from a well-worked move, exploiting space in the Bosnian defense and rewarding the Americans’ attacking pressure. The key moment illustrates the effectiveness of Pochettino’s 4-3-3, built on pace and attacking creativity. Bosnia and Herzegovina, for their part, will need to consider defensive and attacking adjustments in the second half in order to find solutions against a well-organized American team.

It is currently a tight contest between two sides with contrasting styles, with a slight advantage for the United States, who will nevertheless need to confirm their superiority in the second half to secure qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup.

United States Half-time 1-0 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina Fil du match 45' ⚽ But - F. Balogun Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

: United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Tirs : United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

: United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Possession : United States 68% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 32%

: United States 68% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 32% Corners : United States 3 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

: United States 3 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Fautes : United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4

: United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Passes : United States 217 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 106

: United States 217 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 106 Precision des passes : United States 89% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 63%

: United States 89% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 63% xG : United States 0.25 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.04