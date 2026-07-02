World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)

The United States lead Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup knockout match after Folarin Balogun’s 45th-minute goal at Levi’s Stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match États-Unis VS Bosnie-Herzégovine, le 02/07/2026 01:00, stade San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Illustration du match États-Unis VS Bosnie-Herzégovine, le 02/07/2026 01:00, stade San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
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The first half of the 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina saw the American side take the lead just before halftime thanks to a goal from Folarin Balogun in the 45th minute at Levi’s Stadium, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The goal puts the Americans on a favorable path in this knockout tie, underlining the importance of a controlled, attacking start to the match.

The Americans are playing in a 4-3-3 under Mauricio Pochettino, relying in particular on key figures such as Christian Pulišić, Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams. Bosnia and Herzegovina, coached by Sergej Barbarez, are set up in a 5-3-2 system with experienced players such as striker Edin Džeko and midfielder Ivan Šunjić. The context of this match places crucial importance on both teams’ ability to adapt tactically in this decisive stage of the tournament.

Over the first 45 minutes, the United States dominated possession with 68% of the ball and a total of 2 shots, one of them on target, compared with a single Bosnian shot on target from their only attempt. American goalkeeper Matthew Freese made a notable save, keeping the score in his team’s favor. For Bosnia, despite a five-man defensive setup, chances have remained scarce and their possession limited to 32%.

Balogun’s goal came from a well-worked move, exploiting space in the Bosnian defense and rewarding the Americans’ attacking pressure. The key moment illustrates the effectiveness of Pochettino’s 4-3-3, built on pace and attacking creativity. Bosnia and Herzegovina, for their part, will need to consider defensive and attacking adjustments in the second half in order to find solutions against a well-organized American team.

It is currently a tight contest between two sides with contrasting styles, with a slight advantage for the United States, who will nevertheless need to confirm their superiority in the second half to secure qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup.

United States
Half-time San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
02/07/2026 01:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 45'But - F. BalogunÉtats-Unis, 45e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
  • Tirs : United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
  • Possession : United States 68% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 32%
  • Corners : United States 3 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 2
  • Fautes : United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4
  • Passes : United States 217 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 106
  • Precision des passes : United States 89% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 63%
  • xG : United States 0.25 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.04
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
After extra time Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Half-time San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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01:57 Football : World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina starting lineups
01:57 World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)