World Cup 2026: the Senegalese press tears apart Pape Thiaw

Upset by Belgium (3-2 after extra time) after leading by two goals with just a few minutes left, the Lions of Teranga left the 2026 World Cup in pain. In the aftermath of this disappointment, the Senegalese press points fingers at Pape Thiaw’s tactical choices.

Senegal’s exit in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup leaves a bitter taste. Defeated 3-2 after extra time by Belgium, the Lions of Teranga saw their dream slip away after having had a two-goal lead until the final minutes of regulation time. In Senegal, the press quickly named those responsible for this cruel scenario. At the forefront is coach Pape Thiaw, who has been harshly criticized for his tactical decisions during the match.

The daily newspaper Le Soleil describes it as a “nightmarish evening” and believes that the changes made by the coach deeply destabilized his team at a moment when they seemed to be in control. According to the paper, these adjustments greatly contributed to the turnaround that Belgium capitalized on. The Senegalese media also highlighted Rudi Garcia’s performance, praised for his reading of the match. The French coach is portrayed as the key architect of the Red Devils’ comeback, thanks to smart choices that allowed his team to turn the match around.

The comparison between the two coaches has not gone unnoticed. A former mentor of Pape Thiaw at AS Saint-Étienne, Rudi Garcia reportedly gave a real “lesson” to his former player, taking advantage of his counterpart’s tactical hesitations to reverse the course of the match. This early exit concludes a mixed campaign for the Lions of Teranga. After a difficult start to the tournament, marked by disappointing results against France and Norway, the Senegalese had found their form before succumbing in a Round of 16 match that will go down as one of the cruelest in their recent history. Now, questions turn to the future of Pape Thiaw. The intense criticism from the press and fans could reignite the debate about the direction the Senegalese team will take following this global disappointment.