Water and medicines quality: a reference laboratory to strengthen controls in Benin.

Benin takes an important step in strengthening its health surveillance capabilities with the establishment of a national reference laboratory dedicated to analyzing drinking-water quality and medicines.

This laboratory, whose creation responds to the needs expressed by health authorities, is designed to optimize the surveillance mechanisms for products essential to public health. It will enable advanced testing of drinking-water quality as well as the conformity of medicines circulating on the market, two sectors regularly highlighted for their potential risks to the public.

Analyses carried out at this reference facility should help detect dangerous or non-compliant substances more effectively, thereby enabling rapid intervention by the inspection and regulatory authorities.

Moreover, the laboratory will provide credible data to guide health authorities’ decisions and strengthen consumer protection against low-quality products. The commissioning of this platform is part of a modernization of Benin’s sanitary control system, where efforts are multiplying to ensure user safety and prevent risks associated with drinking non-potable water or counterfeit medicines.

Ultimately, this national reference laboratory should also be able to collaborate with international and regional institutions working in the health sector, thereby aligning national standards with the best practices seen elsewhere.