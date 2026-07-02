World Cup 2026: United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16

The United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at Levi’s Stadium to advance to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The victory sends the Americans through to the last 16 of the tournament, thanks in particular to goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.

Against a Bosnian side set up in a defensive 5-3-2 under Sergej Barbarez, the United States, led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, deployed a balanced 4-3-3, combining defensive solidity with attacking opportunism. Their home performance met expectations in a knockout match where discipline and game management took precedence.

The opening goal came just before halftime, with Folarin Balogun scoring in the 45th minute to give the Americans the lead and lay the foundation for their win. The match was marked by tactical changes immediately after the restart, with Bosnia and Herzegovina making several substitutions from the 51st minute in an effort to turn the tide. However, the United States being reduced to 10 men after Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute did not prevent the host team from holding on to its advantage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, who conceded their second goal in the 82nd minute through Malik Tillman, were unable to make up the deficit. Despite having more shots on target (3) than the Americans (2 shots on target), the European side struggled against a solid and organized defense led by Tim Ream and Chris Richards. Bosnia’s attacking changes, notably the introduction of Edin Džeko, were not enough to alter the result.

This United States victory confirms their ability to handle the pressure of a knockout match while relying on a coherent tactical structure. Key players such as Christian Pulišić, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman fully embraced the game plan, blending quick transitions with technical control.

An organized U.S. team built around a 4-3-3 with strong leaders

The United States built their success around a 4-3-3 shape, encouraging the full-backs to push forward and the midfielders to stay mobile. The defense, made up of Alexander Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, provided good cover in front of goalkeeper Matthew Freese, who made three notable saves.

In midfield, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie controlled the tempo, with Malik Tillman providing the necessary attacking contribution. The attacking unit featured Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulišić, all regular starters, bringing pace and creativity.

Despite Balogun’s sending-off, the United States maintained their collective solidity until the end of the match, illustrating a team well managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 5-3-2 against an ambitious opponent

The Bosnian national team, coached by Sergej Barbarez, opted for a defensive 5-3-2 formation to counter the attacking strength of the hosts. Nikola Vasilj, in goal, was called into action but could not prevent defeat.

The defensive line, with Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić and Sead Kolašinac, tried to manage the opposition’s width and provide cover. The midfield trio of Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Kerim Alajbegović struggled to disrupt the United States’ organization in the middle of the pitch.

In attack, Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović did not find enough space to trouble the opposing defense. The multiple changes from the 51st minute reflected Sergej Barbarez’s desire to energize his team, but a lack of efficiency and the Americans’ tactical superiority protected the United States’ progress in the competition.

United States Finished 2-0 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina Fil du match 45' ⚽ But - F. Balogun 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gigovic (remplace E. Bajraktarevic) 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace B. Tahirovic) 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Mahmic) 64' Carton rouge - F. Balogun 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kolasinac (remplace H. Tabakovic) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Katic (remplace A. Memic) 80' Carton jaune - S. Barbarez 80' Carton jaune - S. Radeljic 82' ⚽ But - M. Tillman 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace S. Berhalter) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Pulisic (remplace R. Pepi) 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3

: United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Tirs : United States 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 6

: United States 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 Possession : United States 50% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 50%

: United States 50% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 50% Corners : United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3

: United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Fautes : United States 5 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 11

: United States 5 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 Cartons jaunes : United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

: United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Cartons rouges : United States 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

: United States 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Passes : United States 374 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 388

: United States 374 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 388 Precision des passes : United States 84% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 81%

: United States 84% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 81% xG : United States 0.88 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.17 Joueurs clés Folarin Balogun (United States) : note 6.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(United States) : note 6.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(United States) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s)

(United States) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 7.5

(United States) : note 7.5 Tim Ream (United States) : note 7.3