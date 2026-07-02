World Cup 2026: United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the last 16

The United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at Levi’s Stadium to advance to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The victory sends the Americans through to the last 16 of the tournament, thanks in particular to goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman.
Against a Bosnian side set up in a defensive 5-3-2 under Sergej Barbarez, the United States, led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, deployed a balanced 4-3-3, combining defensive solidity with attacking opportunism. Their home performance met expectations in a knockout match where discipline and game management took precedence.
The opening goal came just before halftime, with Folarin Balogun scoring in the 45th minute to give the Americans the lead and lay the foundation for their win. The match was marked by tactical changes immediately after the restart, with Bosnia and Herzegovina making several substitutions from the 51st minute in an effort to turn the tide. However, the United States being reduced to 10 men after Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute did not prevent the host team from holding on to its advantage.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, who conceded their second goal in the 82nd minute through Malik Tillman, were unable to make up the deficit. Despite having more shots on target (3) than the Americans (2 shots on target), the European side struggled against a solid and organized defense led by Tim Ream and Chris Richards. Bosnia’s attacking changes, notably the introduction of Edin Džeko, were not enough to alter the result.
This United States victory confirms their ability to handle the pressure of a knockout match while relying on a coherent tactical structure. Key players such as Christian Pulišić, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman fully embraced the game plan, blending quick transitions with technical control.
An organized U.S. team built around a 4-3-3 with strong leaders
The United States built their success around a 4-3-3 shape, encouraging the full-backs to push forward and the midfielders to stay mobile. The defense, made up of Alexander Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, provided good cover in front of goalkeeper Matthew Freese, who made three notable saves.
In midfield, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie controlled the tempo, with Malik Tillman providing the necessary attacking contribution. The attacking unit featured Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulišić, all regular starters, bringing pace and creativity.
Despite Balogun’s sending-off, the United States maintained their collective solidity until the end of the match, illustrating a team well managed by Mauricio Pochettino.
Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 5-3-2 against an ambitious opponent
The Bosnian national team, coached by Sergej Barbarez, opted for a defensive 5-3-2 formation to counter the attacking strength of the hosts. Nikola Vasilj, in goal, was called into action but could not prevent defeat.
The defensive line, with Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić and Sead Kolašinac, tried to manage the opposition’s width and provide cover. The midfield trio of Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Kerim Alajbegović struggled to disrupt the United States’ organization in the middle of the pitch.
In attack, Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović did not find enough space to trouble the opposing defense. The multiple changes from the 51st minute reflected Sergej Barbarez’s desire to energize his team, but a lack of efficiency and the Americans’ tactical superiority protected the United States’ progress in the competition.
United States
Finished
2-0
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina
02/07/2026 01:00
·
Round of 32
Fil du match
45' ⚽ But - F. Balogun États-Unis, 45e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gigovic (remplace E. Bajraktarevic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace B. Tahirovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Mahmic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 64' Carton rouge - F. Balogun 1-0 États-Unis 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kolasinac (remplace H. Tabakovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Katic (remplace A. Memic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 75e 80' Carton jaune - S. Barbarez Bosnie-Herzégovine, 80e 80' Carton jaune - S. Radeljic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 80e 82' ⚽ But - M. Tillman États-Unis, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace S. Berhalter) États-Unis, 87e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Pulisic (remplace R. Pepi) États-Unis, 88e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) États-Unis, 90+5e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Tirs : United States 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 Possession : United States 50% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 50% Corners : United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Fautes : United States 5 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 Cartons jaunes : United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Cartons rouges : United States 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Passes : United States 374 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 388 Precision des passes : United States 84% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 81% xG : United States 0.88 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.17
Joueurs clés
Folarin Balogun (United States) : note 6.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 7.5 Tim Ream (United States) : note 7.3
View match details for South Africa - Canada
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Mofokeng (remplace T. Mbatha) Afrique du Sud, 46e 54' Carton jaune - N. Saliba Canada, 54e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Saliba (remplace N. Sigur) Canada, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Bombito (remplace L. De Fougerolles) Canada, 59e 67' Carton jaune - N. Sigur Canada, 67e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace P. David) Canada, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Millar (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 70e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace A. Davies) Canada, 75e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Makgopa (remplace I. Rayners) Afrique du Sud, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Maseko (remplace T. Moremi) Afrique du Sud, 86e 90+2' ⚽ But - S. Eustaquio Canada, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Ronwen Williams
Goalkeeper
20
Khuliso Mudau
Defender
21
Ime Okon
Defender
14
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Defender
6
Aubrey Modiba
Defender
4
Teboho Mokoena
Midfielder
13
Sphephelo Sithole
Midfielder
12
Thapelo Maseko
Midfielder
10
Relebohile Mofokeng
Midfielder
7
Oswin Appollis
Midfielder
17
Evidence Makgopa
Forward
Substitutes 14
16
Sipho Chaine
22
Ricardo Goss
2
Tholo Thabang Matuludi
3
Khulumani Ndamane
18
Samukelo Kabini
19
Nkosinathi Sibisi
24
Olwethu Makhanya
26
Bradley Cross
5
Thalente Mbatha
23
Jayden Adams
8
Tshepang Moremi
25
Kamogelo Sebelebele
9
Lyle Foster
15
Iqraam Rayners
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
13
Derek Cornelius
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
11
Liam Millar
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
1
Dayne St. Clair
18
Owen Goodman
3
Alfie Jones
4
Luc De Fougerolles
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
23
Niko Sigur
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
20
Ali Ahmed
21
Jonathan Osorio
9
Cyle Larin
24
Promise David
26
Jayden Nelson
Match stats
Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / Canada 6 Tirs : South Africa 5 / Canada 11 Possession : South Africa 57% / Canada 43% Corners : South Africa 1 / Canada 4 Fautes : South Africa 8 / Canada 14 Cartons jaunes : South Africa 0 / Canada 2 Passes : South Africa 446 / Canada 326 Precision des passes : South Africa 85% / Canada 79% xG : South Africa 0.10 / Canada 1.23
Key players
Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 8 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.7 Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) : note 7.3 Ime Okon (South Africa) : note 7.2 Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) : note 7.2 Sphephelo Sithole (South Africa) : note 7.2 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished
0-1
Los Angeles Stadium Canada
View match details for Brazil - Japan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' Carton jaune - K. Sano Japon, 12e 14' Carton jaune - Casemiro Brésil, 14e 29' ⚽ But - K. Sano Japon, 29e 45' Carton jaune - D. Kamada Japon, 45e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 46e 48' Carton jaune - Danilo Brésil, 48e 56' ⚽ But - Casemiro (passe Gabriel) Brésil, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace G. Martinelli) Brésil, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Doan (remplace Y. Sugawara) Japon, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Nakamura (remplace J. Suzuki) Japon, 66e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Kamada (remplace A. Tanaka) Japon, 78e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ito (remplace S. Machino) Japon, 78e 84' Carton jaune - J. Suzuki Japon, 84e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) Brésil, 90+2e 90+5' ⚽ But - G. Martinelli (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Brésil, 90+5e 90+7' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Maeda (remplace K. Ogawa) Japon, 90+7e 90+8' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
26
Rayan
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
23
Ederson
12
Weverton
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
18
Danilo Santos
25
Igor Thiago
10
Neymar
Starters 11
1
Zion Suzuki
Goalkeeper
22
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Defender
3
Shogo Taniguchi
Defender
21
Hiroki Itō
Defender
10
Ritsu Doan
Midfielder
24
Kaishu Sano
Midfielder
15
Daichi Kamada
Midfielder
13
Keito Nakamura
Midfielder
14
Junya Ito
Forward
11
Daizen Maeda
Forward
18
Ayase Ueda
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Yukinari Sugawara
25
Junnosuke Suzuki
12
Keisuke Osako
23
Tomoki Hayakawa
4
Ko Itakura
5
Yuto Nagatomo
16
Tsuyoshi Watanabe
20
Ayumu Seko
7
Ao Tanaka
17
Yuito Suzuki
8
Takefusa Kubo
6
Shuto Machino
19
Koki Ogawa
26
Kento Shiogai
9
Keisuke Goto
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 6 / Japan 2 Tirs : Brazil 16 / Japan 5 Possession : Brazil 68% / Japan 32% Corners : Brazil 3 / Japan 2 Fautes : Brazil 4 / Japan 8 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Japan 2 Passes : Brazil 588 / Japan 273 Precision des passes : Brazil 92% / Japan 84% xG : Brazil 1.44 / Japan 0.23
Key players
Casemiro (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Kaishu Sano (Japan) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Zion Suzuki (Japan) : note 7.3, 4 arret(s) Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) : note 7.7 Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.5 Douglas Santos (Brazil) : note 7.5 Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.5
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
14/10/2025 Japan 3-2 Brazil (Friendlies) 06/06/2022 Japan 0-1 Brazil (Friendlies) 10/11/2017 Japan 1-3 Brazil (Friendlies) 15/06/2013 Brazil 3-0 Japan (Confederations Cup)
29/06
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished
2-1
Houston Stadium Japan
View match details for Germany - Paraguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
42' ⚽ But - J. Enciso (passe M. Galarza) Paraguay, 42e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 46e 54' ⚽ But - K. Havertz (passe F. Wirtz) Allemagne, 54e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Avalos (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 55e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 57e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Undav (remplace J. Musiala) Allemagne, 63e 65' Carton jaune - A. Cubas Paraguay, 65e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 79e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace N. Woltemade) Allemagne, 88e 91' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Velazquez) Paraguay, 91e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace B. Ojeda) Paraguay, 99e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Bobadilla (remplace A. Sanabria) Paraguay, 99e 102' VAR VAR - J. Tah Allemagne, 102e 105' Carton jaune - G. Alfaro Paraguay, 105e 105+1' Carton jaune - J. Nagelsmann Allemagne, 105+1e 106' Carton jaune - K. Havertz Allemagne, 106e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Wirtz (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 110e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Rudiger (remplace M. Thiaw) Allemagne, 110e 115' Carton jaune - J. Musiala Allemagne, 115e 117' Carton jaune - M. Galarza Paraguay, 117e 120+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alonso (remplace Fabian Balbuena) Paraguay, 120+2e 120+1' ⚽ But - Mauricio Paraguay, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - J. Kimmich Allemagne, 120+2e 120+2' ⚽ But - G. Gomez Paraguay, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - J. Musiala Allemagne, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - M. Galarza Paraguay, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - N. Amiri Allemagne, 120+5e 120+6' ⚽ But - J. Canale Paraguay, 120+6e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
2
Antonio Rüdiger
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
26
Deniz Undav
Forward
Substitutes 14
8
Leon Goretzka
10
Jamal Musiala
3
Waldemar Anton
11
Nick Woltemade
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
24
Malick Thiaw
13
Pascal Groß
16
Angelo Stiller
25
Assan Ouédraogo
9
Jamie Leweling
20
Nadiem Amiri
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
13
José Canale
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
16
Damián Bobadilla
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
21
Gabriel Ávalos
Forward
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 14
24
Gustavo Caballero
11
Mauricio
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
2
Gustavo Velázquez
3
Omar Alderete
5
Fabián Balbuena
26
Alexandro Maidana
20
Braian Ojeda
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
25
Isidro Pitta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 6 / Paraguay 3 Tirs : Germany 21 / Paraguay 7 Possession : Germany 75% / Paraguay 25% Corners : Germany 16 / Paraguay 6 Fautes : Germany 18 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Germany 2 / Paraguay 2 Passes : Germany 799 / Paraguay 257 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Paraguay 63% xG : Germany 1.49 / Paraguay 0.42
Key players
Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) José Canale (Paraguay) : note 7.5 Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
N. Brown : Germany · Missing Fixture · Adductor Injury N. Schlotterbeck : Germany · Missing Fixture · Ligament Stretching D. Gómez : Paraguay · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
29/06
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished
1-1 (pens)
Boston Stadium Paraguay
View match details for Netherlands - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
47' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 47e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Ake (remplace T. Koopmeiners) Pays-Bas, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace W. Weghorst) Pays-Bas, 71e 72' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo (passe C. Summerville) Pays-Bas, 72e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Riad (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 75e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine) Maroc, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 79e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. van de Ven (remplace J. Hato) Pays-Bas, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace Q. Timber) Pays-Bas, 86e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 87e 90+1' ⚽ But - I. Diop (passe C. Talbi) Maroc, 90+1e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace M. De Roon) Pays-Bas, 110e 113' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace J. Kluivert) Pays-Bas, 113e 120+1' ⚽ But - T. Koopmeiners Pays-Bas, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi Maroc, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - W. Weghorst Pays-Bas, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - C. Talbi Maroc, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - I. Saibari Maroc, 120+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Bart Verbruggen
Goalkeeper
6
Jan Paul van Hecke
Defender
4
Virgil van Dijk
Defender
5
Nathan Aké
Defender
22
Denzel Dumfries
Midfielder
8
Ryan Gravenberch
Midfielder
21
Frenkie de Jong
Midfielder
15
Micky van de Ven
Midfielder
24
Crysencio Summerville
Forward
11
Cody Gakpo
Forward
19
Brian Brobbey
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mark Flekken
13
Robin Roefs
25
Jorrel Hato
2
Lutsharel Geertruida
12
Mats Wieffer
16
Guus Til
7
Justin Kluivert
3
Marten de Roon
26
Quinten Timber
20
Teun Koopmeiners
14
Tijjani Reijnders
18
Donyell Malen
10
Memphis Depay
9
Wout Weghorst
17
Noa Lang
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
12
Munir El Kajoui
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
19
Youssef Belammari
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
17
Amine Sbai
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
15
Samir El Mourabet
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9
Soufiane Rahimi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11 Possession : Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69% Corners : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8 Fautes : Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1 Passes : Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770 Precision des passes : Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91% xG : Netherlands 0.23 / Morocco 1.40
Key players
Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Neil El Aynaoui (Morocco) : note 7.3 Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
31/05/2017 Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (Friendlies)
30/06
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished
1-1 (2-3 pens)
Monterrey Stadium Morocco
View match details for Ivory Coast - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
39' ⚽ But - A. Nusa (passe M. Odegaard) Norvège, 39e 45+1' Carton jaune - A. Nusa Norvège, 45+1e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Inao Oulai (remplace A. Diallo) Côte d'Ivoire, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Wahi) Côte d'Ivoire, 60e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 71e 74' ⚽ But - A. Diallo (passe N. Pepe) Côte d'Ivoire, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pedersen (remplace F. Aursnes) Norvège, 83e 86' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg) Norvège, 86e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace O. Diakite) Côte d'Ivoire, 87e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace E. Guessand) Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Konan (remplace B. Toure) Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
Guéla Doué
Defender
7
Odilon Kossounou
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
Midfielder
19
Nicolas Pépé
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
Midfielder
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
Forward
Substitutes 15
15
Amad Diallo
12
Elye Wahi
16
Mohamed Koné
23
Alban Lafont
2
Ousmane Diomande
5
Wilfried Singo
13
Christopher Operi
21
Evan Ndicka
4
Jean Michaël Seri
6
Seko Fofana
25
Parfait Guiagon
10
Simon Adingra
24
Bazoumana Touré
14
Oumar Diakité
22
Evann Guessand
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
16
Marcus Pedersen
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
14
Fredrik Aursnes
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
26
Julian Ryerson
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
23
Jens Petter Hauge
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 3 Tirs : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 7 Possession : Ivory Coast 50% / Norway 50% Corners : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 3 Fautes : Ivory Coast 3 / Norway 6 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 0 / Norway 1 Passes : Ivory Coast 343 / Norway 353 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 85% / Norway 85% xG : Ivory Coast 1.11 / Norway 1.13
Key players
Antonio Nusa (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.7 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 7.7 Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) : note 7.6 Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.5 Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
30/06
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished
1-2
Dallas Stadium Norway
View match details for France - Sweden
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
21' VAR VAR - K. Mbappe France, 21e 45' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele) France, 45e 53' ⚽ But - B. Barcola (passe M. Olise) France, 53e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Stroud (remplace T. Ali) Suède, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Bergvall (remplace B. Zeneli) Suède, 66e 74' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) France, 74e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto) France, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace D. Doue) France, 75e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Digne (remplace T. Hernandez) France, 78e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Svensson (remplace M. Svanberg) Suède, 82e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Ayari (remplace B. Nygren) Suède, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta) France, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Olise (remplace R. Cherki) France, 85e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace G. Nilsson) Suède, 89e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
6
Manu Koné
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
13
N'Golo Kanté
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
20
Désiré Doué
9
Marcus Thuram
Starters 11
1
Jacob Widell Zetterström
Goalkeeper
8
Daniel Svensson
Defender
2
Gustaf Lagerbielke
Defender
3
Victor Lindelöf
Defender
5
Gabriel Gudmundsson
Defender
11
Anthony Elanga
Midfielder
7
Lucas Bergvall
Midfielder
18
Yasin Ayari
Midfielder
24
Elliot Stroud
Midfielder
17
Viktor Gyökeres
Forward
9
Alexander Isak
Forward
Substitutes 14
22
Besfort Zeneli
26
Taha Abdi Ali
23
Kristoffer Nordfeldt
12
Viktor Johansson
14
Hjalmar Ekdal
20
Eric Smith
15
Carl Starfelt
6
Herman Johansson
13
Ken Sema
16
Jesper Karlström
19
Mattias Svanberg
10
Benjamin Nygren
25
Gustaf Nilsson
21
Alexander Bernhardsson
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 12 / Sweden 1 Tirs : France 24 / Sweden 5 Possession : France 65% / Sweden 35% Corners : France 9 / Sweden 1 Fautes : France 11 / Sweden 10 Passes : France 529 / Sweden 285 Precision des passes : France 88% / Sweden 78% xG : France 2.90 / Sweden 0.33
Key players
Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 9.6, 2 but(s) Jacob Widell Zetterström (Sweden) : note 8.7, 9 arret(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.5 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Jules Koundé (France) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
17/11/2020 France 4-2 Sweden (UEFA Nations League) 05/09/2020 Sweden 0-1 France (UEFA Nations League) 09/06/2017 Sweden 2-1 France (World Cup - Qualification Europe) 11/11/2016 France 2-1 Sweden (World Cup - Qualification Europe) 19/06/2012 Sweden 2-0 France (Euro Championship)
30/06
Round of 32
France
Finished
3-0
New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden
View match details for Mexico - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Raúl Rangel
Goalkeeper
2
Jorge Sánchez
Defender
3
César Montes
Defender
5
Johan Vásquez
Defender
23
Jesús Gallardo
Defender
19
Gilberto Mora
Midfielder
6
Erik Lira
Midfielder
7
Luis Romo
Midfielder
25
Roberto Alvarado
Forward
9
Raúl Jiménez
Forward
16
Julián Quiñones
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Carlos Acevedo
13
Guillermo Ochoa
15
Israel Reyes
20
Mateo Chávez
4
Edson Álvarez
24
Luis Chávez
8
Álvaro Fidalgo
17
Orbelín Pineda
18
Obed Vargas
26
Brian Gutiérrez
21
César Huerta
10
Alexis Vega
14
Armando González
22
Guillermo Martínez
11
Santiago Giménez
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
4
Joel Ordóñez
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
3
Piero Hincapié
Defender
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
20
Nilson Angulo
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Moisés Ramírez
22
Gonzalo Valle
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
26
Yaimar Medina
5
Jordy Alcivar
10
Kendry Páez
18
Denil Castillo
17
Ángelo Preciado
7
Pervis Estupiñán
8
Anthony Valencia
14
Alan Minda
16
Jordy Caicedo
11
Kevin Rodriguez
24
Jeremy Arevalo
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
15/10/2025 Mexico 1-1 Ecuador (Friendlies) 01/07/2024 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Copa America) 06/06/2022 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Friendlies) 28/10/2021 Mexico 2-3 Ecuador (Friendlies) 10/06/2019 Mexico 3-2 Ecuador (Friendlies)
01/07
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed
02:00
Mexico City Stadium Ecuador
View match details for England - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba) RD Congo, 7e 19' Carton jaune - J. Bellingham Angleterre, 19e 28' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki RD Congo, 28e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Rashford (remplace A. Gordon) Angleterre, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) Angleterre, 61e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) RD Congo, 64e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Spence (remplace E. Eze) Angleterre, 70e 75' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) Angleterre, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace E. Kayembe) RD Congo, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) RD Congo, 76e 86' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) Angleterre, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace F. Mayele) RD Congo, 89e 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace J. Stones) Angleterre, 90+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
25
Djed Spence
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
11
Marcus Rashford
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
James Trafford
13
Dean Henderson
12
Trevoh Chalobah
5
John Stones
15
Dan Burn
24
Reece James
26
Jarell Quansah
21
Eberechi Eze
14
Jordan Henderson
17
Morgan Rogers
16
Kobbie Mainoo
19
Ollie Watkins
18
Anthony Gordon
7
Bukayo Saka
22
Ivan Toney
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
9
Brian Cipenga
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
10
Théo Bongonda
15
Aaron Tshibola
25
Edo Kayembe
19
Fiston Mayele
17
Cédric Bakambu
23
Simon Banza
13
Meschak Elia
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 5 / DR Congo 1 Tirs : England 12 / DR Congo 5 Possession : England 61% / DR Congo 39% Corners : England 5 / DR Congo 3 Fautes : England 8 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : England 455 / DR Congo 309 Precision des passes : England 91% / DR Congo 82% xG : England 1.80 / DR Congo 0.73
Key players
Harry Kane (England) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Brian Cipenga (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 but(s) Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.7, 4 arret(s) Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Anthony Gordon (England) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noni Madueke (England) : note 7.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo) : note 7.9 Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
R. James : England · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Injury J. Quansah : England · Missing Fixture · Sprained Ankle
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
01/07
Round of 32
England
Finished
2-1
Atlanta Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Belgium - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
25' ⚽ But - H. Diarra Sénégal, 25e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 46e 51' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe M. Niakhate) Sénégal, 51e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 56e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Vanaken (remplace D. Moreira) Belgique, 63e 64' Carton jaune - B. Mechele Belgique, 64e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace L. Camara) Sénégal, 66e 67' Carton jaune - L. Camara Sénégal, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Ndiaye (remplace I. Mbaye) Sénégal, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Diarra (remplace P. M. Sarr) Sénégal, 73e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. De Cuyper (remplace T. Meunier) Belgique, 78e 86' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe T. Meunier) Belgique, 86e 89' ⚽ But - Y. Tielemans (passe L. Trossard) Belgique, 89e 90' Carton jaune - R. Garcia Belgique, 90e 93' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Mane (remplace N. Jackson) Sénégal, 93e 93' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Jakobs (remplace M. Diouf) Sénégal, 93e 96' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace B. Sapoko Ndiaye) Sénégal, 96e 109' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Onana) Belgique, 109e 120+5' ⚽ But - Y. Tielemans Belgique, 120+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
3
Arthur Theate
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
20
Hans Vanaken
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
9
Romelu Lukaku
23
Nicolas Raskin
14
Dodi Lukebakio
19
Diego Moreira
15
Thomas Meunier
24
Amadou Onana
13
Mike Penders
12
Senne Lammens
16
Koni De Winter
18
Joaquin Seys
25
Nathan Ngoy
6
Axel Witsel
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mory Diaw
Goalkeeper
15
Krépin Diatta
Defender
6
Pathé Ismaël Ciss
Defender
19
Moussa Niakhaté
Defender
14
Ismail Jakobs
Defender
21
Habib Diarra
Midfielder
5
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Midfielder
26
Pape Gueye
Midfielder
13
Iliman Ndiaye
Forward
18
Ismaïla Sarr
Forward
10
Sadio Mané
Forward
Substitutes 14
8
Lamine Camara
17
Pape Matar Sarr
20
Ibrahim Mbaye
25
El Hadji Malick Diouf
11
Nicolas Jackson
22
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
1
Yehvann Diouf
3
Kalidou Koulibaly
4
Abdoulaye Seck
24
Antoine Mendy
2
Mamadou Sarr
7
Assane Diao
9
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
12
Cherif Ndiaye
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 5 / Senegal 5 Tirs : Belgium 19 / Senegal 16 Possession : Belgium 53% / Senegal 47% Corners : Belgium 4 / Senegal 2 Fautes : Belgium 20 / Senegal 12 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Senegal 1 Passes : Belgium 692 / Senegal 609 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Senegal 84% xG : Belgium 1.80 / Senegal 3.19
Key players
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 8.3, 1 but(s) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Habib Diarra (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Thomas Meunier (Belgium) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Injury É. Mendy : Senegal · Missing Fixture · Twisted Knee
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
01/07
Round of 32
Belgium
After extra time
3-2 AET
Seattle Stadium Senegal
View match details for United States - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Match center
United States - Bosnia and Herzegovina
United States
2-0
2-0
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
02/07/2026 01:00
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Half-time 1-0
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
45' ⚽ But - F. Balogun États-Unis, 45e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gigovic (remplace E. Bajraktarevic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace B. Tahirovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Mahmic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e 64' Carton rouge - F. Balogun 1-0 États-Unis 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kolasinac (remplace H. Tabakovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Katic (remplace A. Memic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 75e 80' Carton jaune - S. Barbarez Bosnie-Herzégovine, 80e 80' Carton jaune - S. Radeljic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 80e 82' ⚽ But - M. Tillman États-Unis, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace S. Berhalter) États-Unis, 87e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Pulisic (remplace R. Pepi) États-Unis, 88e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) États-Unis, 90+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
24
Matthew Freese
Goalkeeper
16
Alexander Freeman
Defender
3
Chris Richards
Defender
13
Tim Ream
Defender
5
Antonee Robinson
Defender
8
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
4
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
17
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
2
Sergiño Dest
Forward
20
Folarin Balogun
Forward
10
Christian Pulišić
Forward
Substitutes 13
1
Matt Turner
25
Chris Brady
12
Miles Robinson
6
Auston Trusty
23
Joe Scally
26
Alex Zendejas
11
Brenden Aaronson
7
Giovanni Reyna
18
Maximilian Arfsten
14
Sebastian Berhalter
21
Tim Weah
19
Haji Wright
9
Ricardo Pepi
Starters 11
1
Nikola Vasilj
Goalkeeper
7
Amar Dedić
Defender
18
Nikola Katić
Defender
4
Tarik Muharemović
Defender
21
Stjepan Radeljić
Defender
5
Sead Kolašinac
Defender
8
Armin Gigović
Midfielder
14
Ivan Šunjić
Midfielder
19
Kerim Alajbegović
Midfielder
11
Edin Džeko
Forward
10
Ermedin Demirović
Forward
Substitutes 15
6
Benjamin Tahirović
26
Ermin Mahmić
20
Esmir Bajraktarević
22
Martin Zlomislić
12
Mladen Jurkas
24
Arjan Malić
2
Nihad Mujakić
3
Dennis Hadžikadunić
16
Amir Hadžiahmetović
15
Amar Memić
17
Dženis Burnić
13
Ivan Bašić
25
Jovo Lukić
23
Haris Tabaković
9
Samed Baždar
Match stats
Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Tirs : United States 7 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 Possession : United States 50% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 50% Corners : United States 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Fautes : United States 5 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 Cartons jaunes : United States 0 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Cartons rouges : United States 1 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Passes : United States 374 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 388 Precision des passes : United States 84% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 81% xG : United States 0.88 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.17
Key players
Folarin Balogun (United States) : note 6.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 7.5 Tim Ream (United States) : note 7.3 Antonee Robinson (United States) : note 7.3 Weston McKennie (United States) : note 7.2 Sergiño Dest (United States) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
C. Roldan : USA · Missing Fixture · Muscle bruise
Head-to-head
19/12/2021 USA 1-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina (Friendlies) 29/01/2018 USA 0-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina (Friendlies)
02/07
Round of 32
United States
Finished
2-0
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina
View match details for Spain - Austria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
02/07
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming
20:00
Los Angeles Stadium Austria
View match details for Portugal - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming
00:00
Toronto Stadium Croatia
View match details for Switzerland - Algeria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming
04:00
Vancouver Stadium Algeria
View match details for Australia - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming
19:00
Dallas Stadium Egypt
View match details for Argentina - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming
23:00
Miami Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Colombia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
04/07
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming
02:30
Kansas City Stadium Ghana
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