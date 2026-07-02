Benin

Benin: Romuald Wadagni justifies the reduction of fees in modern markets


The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, explained the motivations behind the government’s decision to reduce the monthly fees applied in the country’s modern markets.

Edouard Djogbénou
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ECONOMY
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Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance of Benin, during a meeting with resigning MPs.
Romuald Wadagni - Ministre de l’économie et des finances
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In a post shared on his official Facebook page, the head of state indicated that this measure addresses a recurring concern expressed by traders during the recent electoral campaign. According to him, these economic actors have regularly advocated for a relief from the financial burdens that weigh on their daily activities.

Romuald Wadagni recalled that during the last Council of Ministers meeting, he authorized the National Agency for Market Management (ANaGeM) to implement the reduction of fees in the affected commercial hubs.

He presents this decision as a fulfillment of a commitment made to the people, and as a concrete response to the expectations of operators in both the informal and formal sectors who invigorate urban and regional markets.

For the President of the Republic, this reduction illustrates the government’s willingness to support all those who contribute to wealth creation and the vitality of the national economy. He also took the opportunity to reaffirm his ambition to continue actions in favor of inclusive development, aiming to build “a Benin where everyone finds their place.”

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