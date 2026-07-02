2026 World Cup: Senegal eliminated, Africa only has five representatives left.

With the cruel elimination of Senegal, who was overturned by Belgium (3-2) in the round of 16, Africa now only has five representatives at the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal came very close to a stunning achievement. Facing Belgium in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Lions of Teranga squandered a two-goal lead before losing 3-2 after extra time. Pape Thiaw’s men had actually started their match ideally. In the 24th minute, Habib Diarra opened the scoring by taking advantage of a poorly cleared ball by the Belgian goalkeeper to give his team the lead.

Upon returning from the locker room, Ismaïla Sarr confirmed his excellent form by doubling the score in the 51st minute, bringing Senegal closer to a historic qualification for the quarter-finals. But the Red Devils never gave up. Fueled by Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, the Belgians equalized in the dying moments of regular time, forcing extra time.

As both teams seemed headed for a penalty shootout, Belgium was awarded a penalty in the final moments of extra time. Youri Tielemans showed remarkable composure to convert the penalty and secure qualification for Rudi Garcia’s men. This elimination marks the end of Senegal’s journey in this 2026 World Cup. The Lions of Teranga become the fifth African team to exit the tournament, after Tunisia, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.