National Order of Physicians of Benin: Kamel Lafia Boro succeeds Abou Adegbindin.

The National Order of Physicians of Benin has officially changed leadership. The ceremony for the handover between the outgoing president, Dr. Abou Adegbindin, and the incoming president, Dr. Kamel Lafia Boro, took place on the evening of Monday, June 22, 2026, in the presence of numerous practitioners as well as former and new members of the National Council.

This solemn meeting allowed for a reflection on the achievements of the outgoing mandate and to outline the key points of the new term. In his speech, Dr. Abou Adegbindin reminded everyone of the central role of the National Order of Physicians, a legal institution entrusted with a public service mission, particularly responsible for upholding ethics, professionalism, and the interests of the medical profession.

Regarding his team’s record, the outgoing president cited several accomplishments, including the development and adoption of the Strategic Plan 2022-2026, the establishment of a manual for administrative, financial, and accounting procedures, and the enhancement of advocacy and legal assistance efforts for physicians. He also mentioned the progress made in the functioning of the disciplinary chamber.

Dr. Abou Adegbindin also emphasized the efforts made toward the construction of the future headquarters of the Order. According to him, acquiring a plot with a land title and mobilizing technical and financial partners are crucial steps in the institutional consolidation of the organization.

Continuity, Unity, and Protection of Physicians

The outgoing president invited the new team to continue the ongoing projects while preserving the institutional spirit of the Order. He stressed the necessity of maintaining unity within the profession and staying true to the missions assigned to the ordinal institution.

Taking the floor in turn, Dr. Kamel Lafia Boro expressed his gratitude to all the physicians of Benin for their mobilization during the ordinal elections. He also paid tribute to the outgoing Council for their work done, before reaffirming his commitment to continue the momentum while bringing a new drive to the actions of the Order.

The new president has positioned his mandate under the signs of unity, listening, and supporting physicians. For him, elections should bring neither a spirit of victory nor a feeling of defeat, but rather a collective responsibility in service of the medical profession.

He particularly emphasized the protection of physicians, their support in daily challenges, and the creation of better conditions for professional development. “There is no medicine without doctors, and there is no good medicine without fulfilled doctors,” he stated, presenting this conviction as one of the major focuses of his mandate.

The new National Council of the National Order of Physicians of Benin is now presided over by Dr. Kamel Séro Lafia Boro. It also includes Dr. Prudence Wachinou, vice-president, Dr. Gloria Joyce Hounmenou, general secretary, as well as Dr. Razacki Moustapha, Dr. Abdoul-Nassif Simé Deguiri Chabi Yo, Dr. Zoulkanéri Alassane, Dr. Cossi Cyrille Kpangon, Dr. Dossi Yabo Marie-Reine Adanlin, and Dr. Dominique Saka, all advisors.

This handover marks a new phase for the National Order of Physicians of Benin. Between institutional continuity, modernization of services, defense of the profession, and strengthening ties with practitioners, the new Council is now awaited on its ability to translate its orientations into concrete actions in service of the physicians and the health of the population.