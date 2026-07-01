World Cup 2026: United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina starting lineups

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina have named their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match États-Unis VS Bosnie-Herzégovine, le 02/07/2026 01:00, stade San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Illustration du match États-Unis VS Bosnie-Herzégovine, le 02/07/2026 01:00, stade San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
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SUMMARY

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 2, 2026, at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 for a decisive World Cup round-of-32 match. Both teams have revealed their lineups for this knockout clash, with contrasting tactical systems under Mauricio Pochettino for the Americans and Sergej Barbarez for Bosnia.

The U.S. team deploys a hybrid 4-2-3-1, led by Christian Pulišić in support of center forward Folarin Balogun. In defense, Tim Ream and Chris Richards form the central pairing, supported out wide by Alexander Freeman and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman occupy the double pivot, providing balance and distribution in the middle of the pitch.

Bosnia and Herzegovina adopt a 3-4-1-2 formation, combining defensive solidity with attacking presence. Nikola Vasilj will be in goal behind a defensive trio made up of Nikola Katić, Stjepan Radeljić and Tarik Muharemović. In midfield, Amar Dedić, Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Sead Kolašinac will be responsible for linking defense and attack. Up front, iconic figure Edin Džeko will be partnered by Ermedin Demirović, with Kerim Alajbegović providing attacking support.

The strategies of the two coaches underline their distinct approaches. Mauricio Pochettino is relying on the mobility of attacking midfielder Weston McKennie and the creativity of Pulišić to unsettle the Bosnian defense, while Sergej Barbarez is counting on the partnership of the two forwards Džeko and Demirović, supported by a dynamic midfield diamond.

United States lineup analysis

In this 4-2-3-1 set up by Mauricio Pochettino, the American organization is based on a solid back four, with Matthew Freese in goal. Tim Ream and Chris Richards form the central defensive pairing, known for their experience and reliability. Full-backs Alexander Freeman and Antonee Robinson will bring energy and attacking runs. The double pivot of Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman will handle ball recovery and the transition into the attacking third. Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulišić will make up the attacking trio behind striker Folarin Balogun, who will be responsible for finishing moves. On the bench, players such as goalkeeper Matt Turner, Brenden Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna will give Pochettino a range of options.

Bosnia and Herzegovina lineup analysis

Sergej Barbarez lines his team up in a 3-4-1-2, a tactical setup aimed at strengthening the center of the pitch and the flanks. Nikola Vasilj starts in goal behind a back three of Nikola Katić, Stjepan Radeljić and Tarik Muharemović, tasked with ensuring defensive solidity. The packed midfield will feature Amar Dedić, Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Sead Kolašinac, capable both of containing the American press and driving attacking phases. In attack, experienced Bosnian pillar Edin Džeko will play alongside Ermedin Demirović, supported by playmaker Kerim Alajbegović. Substitutes such as Martin Zlomislić and Haris Tabaković will allow the coach to adjust his setup depending on how the match unfolds.

The starting lineups

United States
System4-2-3-1CoachMauricio Pochettino
Starters11
  1. 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper
  2. 16 Alexander Freeman Defender
  3. 3 Chris Richards Defender
  4. 13 Tim Ream Defender
  5. 5 Antonee Robinson Defender
  6. 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder
  7. 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder
  8. 2 Sergiño Dest Midfielder
  9. 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder
  10. 10 Christian Pulišić Midfielder
  11. 20 Folarin Balogun Forward
Substitutes13
  • 1 Matt Turner
  • 25 Chris Brady
  • 12 Miles Robinson
  • 6 Auston Trusty
  • 23 Joe Scally
  • 26 Alex Zendejas
  • 11 Brenden Aaronson
  • 7 Giovanni Reyna
  • 18 Maximilian Arfsten
  • 14 Sebastian Berhalter
  • 21 Tim Weah
  • 19 Haji Wright
  • 9 Ricardo Pepi
Bosnia and Herzegovina
System3-4-1-2CoachSergej Barbarez
Starters11
  1. 1 Nikola Vasilj Goalkeeper
  2. 18 Nikola Katić Defender
  3. 21 Stjepan Radeljić Defender
  4. 4 Tarik Muharemović Defender
  5. 7 Amar Dedić Midfielder
  6. 8 Armin Gigović Midfielder
  7. 14 Ivan Šunjić Midfielder
  8. 5 Sead Kolašinac Midfielder
  9. 19 Kerim Alajbegović Forward
  10. 11 Edin Džeko Forward
  11. 10 Ermedin Demirović Forward
Substitutes15
  • 22 Martin Zlomislić
  • 12 Mladen Jurkas
  • 24 Arjan Malić
  • 2 Nihad Mujakić
  • 3 Dennis Hadžikadunić
  • 16 Amir Hadžiahmetović
  • 15 Amar Memić
  • 6 Benjamin Tahirović
  • 26 Ermin Mahmić
  • 17 Dženis Burnić
  • 13 Ivan Bašić
  • 20 Esmir Bajraktarević
  • 25 Jovo Lukić
  • 23 Haris Tabaković
  • 9 Samed Baždar
United States
Second half 52' San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
02/07/2026 01:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 45'But - F. BalogunÉtats-Unis, 45e
  2. 51'Remplacement - A. Gigovic (remplace E. Bajraktarevic)Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e
  3. 51'Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace B. Tahirovic)Bosnie-Herzégovine, 51e
  4. 52'Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Mahmic)Bosnie-Herzégovine, 52e
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
After extra time Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Second half 52' San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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FIL D'ACTU
01:57 Football : World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina starting lineups
01:57 World Cup 2026: United States Lead Bosnia and Herzegovina at Halftime (1-0)