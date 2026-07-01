World Cup 2026: United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina starting lineups

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina have named their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 2, 2026, at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 for a decisive World Cup round-of-32 match. Both teams have revealed their lineups for this knockout clash, with contrasting tactical systems under Mauricio Pochettino for the Americans and Sergej Barbarez for Bosnia.

The U.S. team deploys a hybrid 4-2-3-1, led by Christian Pulišić in support of center forward Folarin Balogun. In defense, Tim Ream and Chris Richards form the central pairing, supported out wide by Alexander Freeman and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman occupy the double pivot, providing balance and distribution in the middle of the pitch.

Bosnia and Herzegovina adopt a 3-4-1-2 formation, combining defensive solidity with attacking presence. Nikola Vasilj will be in goal behind a defensive trio made up of Nikola Katić, Stjepan Radeljić and Tarik Muharemović. In midfield, Amar Dedić, Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Sead Kolašinac will be responsible for linking defense and attack. Up front, iconic figure Edin Džeko will be partnered by Ermedin Demirović, with Kerim Alajbegović providing attacking support.

The strategies of the two coaches underline their distinct approaches. Mauricio Pochettino is relying on the mobility of attacking midfielder Weston McKennie and the creativity of Pulišić to unsettle the Bosnian defense, while Sergej Barbarez is counting on the partnership of the two forwards Džeko and Demirović, supported by a dynamic midfield diamond.

United States lineup analysis

In this 4-2-3-1 set up by Mauricio Pochettino, the American organization is based on a solid back four, with Matthew Freese in goal. Tim Ream and Chris Richards form the central defensive pairing, known for their experience and reliability. Full-backs Alexander Freeman and Antonee Robinson will bring energy and attacking runs. The double pivot of Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman will handle ball recovery and the transition into the attacking third. Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulišić will make up the attacking trio behind striker Folarin Balogun, who will be responsible for finishing moves. On the bench, players such as goalkeeper Matt Turner, Brenden Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna will give Pochettino a range of options.

Bosnia and Herzegovina lineup analysis

Sergej Barbarez lines his team up in a 3-4-1-2, a tactical setup aimed at strengthening the center of the pitch and the flanks. Nikola Vasilj starts in goal behind a back three of Nikola Katić, Stjepan Radeljić and Tarik Muharemović, tasked with ensuring defensive solidity. The packed midfield will feature Amar Dedić, Armin Gigović, Ivan Šunjić and Sead Kolašinac, capable both of containing the American press and driving attacking phases. In attack, experienced Bosnian pillar Edin Džeko will play alongside Ermedin Demirović, supported by playmaker Kerim Alajbegović. Substitutes such as Martin Zlomislić and Haris Tabaković will allow the coach to adjust his setup depending on how the match unfolds.

The starting lineups

United States System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mauricio Pochettino Starters 11 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper 16 Alexander Freeman Defender 3 Chris Richards Defender 13 Tim Ream Defender 5 Antonee Robinson Defender 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder 2 Sergiño Dest Midfielder 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder 10 Christian Pulišić Midfielder 20 Folarin Balogun Forward Substitutes 13 1 Matt Turner

25 Chris Brady

12 Miles Robinson

6 Auston Trusty

23 Joe Scally

26 Alex Zendejas

11 Brenden Aaronson

7 Giovanni Reyna

18 Maximilian Arfsten

14 Sebastian Berhalter

21 Tim Weah

19 Haji Wright

9 Ricardo Pepi Bosnia and Herzegovina System 3-4-1-2 Coach Sergej Barbarez Starters 11 1 Nikola Vasilj Goalkeeper 18 Nikola Katić Defender 21 Stjepan Radeljić Defender 4 Tarik Muharemović Defender 7 Amar Dedić Midfielder 8 Armin Gigović Midfielder 14 Ivan Šunjić Midfielder 5 Sead Kolašinac Midfielder 19 Kerim Alajbegović Forward 11 Edin Džeko Forward 10 Ermedin Demirović Forward Substitutes 15 22 Martin Zlomislić

12 Mladen Jurkas

24 Arjan Malić

2 Nihad Mujakić

3 Dennis Hadžikadunić

16 Amir Hadžiahmetović

15 Amar Memić

6 Benjamin Tahirović

26 Ermin Mahmić

17 Dženis Burnić

13 Ivan Bašić

20 Esmir Bajraktarević

25 Jovo Lukić

23 Haris Tabaković

9 Samed Baždar

United States Second half 52' 1-0 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina Fil du match 45' ⚽ But - F. Balogun 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gigovic (remplace E. Bajraktarevic) 51' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sunjic (remplace B. Tahirovic) 52' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Dzeko (remplace E. Mahmic)